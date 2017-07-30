RHP Corey Kluber gave up four runs and a season-high nine hits and struck out 12 in 6 1/3 innings Saturday against the Chicago White Sox. He recorded at least 10 strikeouts for the 10th time this season and 34th time in his career. Kluber has struck out at least eight in 11 consecutive starts for the longest such streak in the majors since Pedro Martinez also did it in 11 in 2002.

2B Jason Kipnis (right hamstring strain) was scheduled to be the designated hitter on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, but the game was rained out. He went on the 10-day DL on July 9.

LHP Boone Logan (latissimus dorsi strain) was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list Saturday. He went 1-0 with a 4.71 ERA in 38 appearances before landing on the DL July 21.