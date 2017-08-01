LHP Tyler Olson was recalled from Triple-A to replace RHP Josh Tomlin on the 25-man roster. He relieved in the eighth inning of Tuesday night's loss to the Red Sox, pitching 2/3 of an inning and striking out a batter.

RHP Perci Garner was designated for assignment to make room for Joe Smith on the 40-man roster. Garner was pitching at Triple-A Columbus.

CF Bradley Zimmer hit a two-run homer for the Indians' only runs in Monday night's loss to the Red Sox. He is 16-for-46 (.348) over his last 13 games, with an on-base percentage of .415 over that span. He has had multi-RBI games in fve of his last 11.

RHP Mike Clevinger, coming off his worst outing of the season, wasn't any better in Monday night loss to the Red Sox. He lasted three-plus innings and gave up five runs on seven hits as his record dropped to 5-4. In the last two starts he has allowed 16 hits and 10 earned runs in 7 1/3 innings, following a run where he had yielded five earned runs in 33 innings over six starts. "Shoot it's three innings and there were 11 baserunners," said manager Terry Francona. "Four walks, seven hits. Just when you're walking that many there's a pretty good chance you're not commanding ... he just didn't locate very well. He pitched behind in the count too much."

RHP Josh Tomlin was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left hamstring tightness after leaving Sunday's start against the White Sox. He will fly back to Cleveland Tuesday for an MRI."You want to make sure that there's not more in there than it looks," manager Terry Francona said. "The trainers think it's a mild strain, so hopefully it's a 10-day [stint], miss a start, come back and pitch. That would be what we're certainly hopeful of and I think what we think is going on." Tomlin said he was walking fine. "It's better to be safe than sorry in this kind of situation," he said. "There's no reason to try to push through it and make it worse and miss significant time, as opposed to [going on the] 10-day DL, which is a blessing now."

RHP Joe Smith was acquired in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays before Monday's non-waiver trade deadline. Smith was traded for minor league left-hander Thomas Pannone and shortstop Samad Taylor. The 33-year-old and 11-year MLB veteran went 3-0 with a 3.28 ERA in 38 relief appearances with the Blue Jays this season.

RHP Joe Smith (3-0, 3.28 ERA) was reacquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for LHP Tom Pannone and SS Samad Taylor. Smith was with the Indians from 2009 through 2013 and had been with the Angels, Cubs, and Blue Jays since. He signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Blue Jays in February and is eligible for free agency this winter. Smith had a 2.76 ERA in those five seasons with Cleveland.

RHP Carlos Carrasco has a tough assignment Tuesday when he faces Boston ace Chris Sale in the second game of the three-game series at Fenway Park. Following a five-decision win streak, Carrasco is winless in his last three starts, allowing just four runs in 12 innings over the last two. He is 1-1 lifetime against the Red Sox, 0-1 at Fenway. He was injured and did not pitch against the Red Sox in last season's division series.