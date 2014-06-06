Preview: Indians at Rangers

The Cleveland Indians have won six straight to move back to .500 for the first time since April 24, but have to get past Yu Darvish in order to extend their streak. After recording back-to-back sweeps over Boston and Colorado at home, the Indians begin a 10-game road trip Friday against the Texas Rangers, who have lost four of their last six. Darvish takes the mound for Texas in the opener of the four-game series and has allowed four runs over his last four starts covering 31 2/3 innings.

Cleveland is 21-11 at home but 9-19 on the road, where they’ll play 17 of their next 23 games. Third baseman Carlos Santana (concussion) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Friday, but will likely have to share playing time with Lonnie Chisenhall, whose .361 batting average is the highest in the majors among players with at least 125 plate appearances. Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre enters the series on a high note with seven hits in his last 12 at-bats, including two homers.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), TXA 21 (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (1-2, 3.63 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yu Darvish (5-2, 2.08)

Bauer turned in a strong outing Saturday against Colorado, allowing two runs while tying a career high with eight strikeouts over six innings. The 23-year-old was a highly touted prospect in the Arizona organization before being traded to Cleveland as part of a three-team deal Dec. 11, 2012. Bauer, who is making his first career appearance against Texas, owns a 0-3 record and 9.00 ERA in five career starts on the road.

After missing one start with a stiff neck, Darvish struck out 12 over eight shutout innings Sunday against Washington. “We just caught a really good pitcher on a day when he had really good stuff,” Nationals first baseman Adam LaRoche told MLB.com. “We were just struggling to put the ball in play on some of those pitches.” The 27-year-old Darvish, who is 0-2 with a 3.00 ERA in two career starts against Cleveland, has at least 11 strikeouts in three of his last four outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland is 5-24 when scoring three or fewer runs.

2. Texas RHP Tanner Scheppers was activated from a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday and allowed a home run to Baltimore’s Adam Jones in one inning of relief.

3. Indians RF David Murphy spent the last seven seasons with Texas before signing with Cleveland as a free agent last November.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Indians 2