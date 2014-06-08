Preview: Indians at Rangers

The Cleveland Indians are starting to warm up and will go for their eighth win in nine games when they visit the Texas Rangers again on Sunday. The Indians dropped the series opener on Friday but evened the four-game set with an 8-3 drubbing on Saturday as the bottom of the order produced the bulk of the power. The Rangers have lost three of their last five and the pitching staff is surrendering an average of 6.4 runs in that span.

Carlos Santana (concussion) came off the disabled list for the beginning of the series and got his feet wet with one hit on Friday before busting out with a home run and two runs scored in Saturday’s triumph. Santana got off to a terrible start before heating up just before hitting the seven-day DL and is picking up right where he left off while lifting his batting average to .171. Texas endured several losses to the pitching staff already and is filling the gaps as it goes along, with former starters Robbie Ross and Tanner Scheppers struggling in short relief on Saturday.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Justin Masterson (3-4, 4.72 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Joe Saunders (0-1, 3.68)

Masterson busted out of a slump with a strong effort against Boston on Monday, striking out 10 while scattering three hits in seven scoreless frames. The 10 strikeouts matched his total from the previous four starts, none of which made it through six frames. Masterson has not had much success against Texas in his career, going 1-4 with a 5.03 ERA in nine games – five starts.

Saunders is making his third start since a lengthy stint on the disabled list and allowed a total of two runs in 11 innings over the previous two. The Virginia native surrendered 10 hits to the Baltimore Orioles on Monday but limited the damage to two runs without factoring in the decision. Saunders made two starts against Cleveland as a member of the Seattle Mariners last season and was knocked around in both, yielding a total of 10 runs – nine earned – and 20 hits in 10 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rangers SS Elvis Andrus has hit safely in all 39 career games against Cleveland, the second-longest streak against one team since 1914 (Vladimir Guerrero, 44 games against Texas)

2. Cleveland 1B Lonnie Chisenhall owns 13 RBIs in his last eight games.

3. Texas RF Alex Rios has delivered multiple hits in four of his last six games.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, Rangers 5