Preview: Indians at Rangers

The Cleveland Indians are putting together a hot streak the old-fashioned way – with strong starting pitching and timely hitting. The Indians try to secure their ninth win in 10 games and grab a series win when they visit the Texas Rangers on Monday for the finale of their four-game series. Cleveland dropped the series opener on Friday but bounced back to take the next two as Josh Tomlin and Justin Masterson came through while Lonnie Chisenhall continued to stay hot.

The Rangers dropped below .500 at 31-32 with Sunday’s 3-2 setback and got more bad injury news when it was announced that Mitch Moreland would be lost for three months due to reconstructive ankle surgery. Texas endured a series of losses to the starting rotation early in the season and is seeing the injury bug hit its position players as well, with Moreland joining fellow first baseman Prince Fielder on the long-term injury list. The Indians are getting production from the bottom of the lineup, with Chisenhall and David Murphy coming through in Sunday’s triumph.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians LH T.J. House (0-1, 3.79 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Martinez (1-2, 3.22)

House put up his second consecutive strong start against Boston on Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings without factoring in the decision. The 24-year-old rookie has recorded 12 strikeouts in as many innings over his last two starts but still is looking for his first major-league win. House, who is making his third road start, suffered his lone loss away from home on May 23 as he was reached for five runs and 11 hits at Baltimore.

Martinez has struggled through each of his last two starts, allowing a total of 10 runs – eight earned – and 18 hits in 11 innings. The 23-year-old rookie is the latest reliever-turned-starter in Texas’ injury-plagued rotation and has surrendered as many home runs as strikeouts recorded (three) in his last two turns. Martinez is 0-1 with a 2.76 ERA in four home games, including two starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chisenhall has recorded multiple hits in five of the last nine games to raise his batting average to .365.

2. Texas 2B Rougned Odor left Sunday’s game in the fifth inning with a right shoulder sprain and is day-to-day.

3. Cleveland 1B Nick Swisher (knee) is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Akron on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, Rangers 4