Preview: Indians at Rangers

A visit to Texas provided an immediate boost for the slumping Cleveland Indians, who will go for their 13th victory in the last 14 meetings against the Rangers on Saturday at Globe Life Park. Cleveland kicked off a seven-game road trip with an 8-3 romp on Friday night to improve to 6-1 in its last seven at Texas.

The Indians got 10 hits from the trio of Jason Kipnis, Michael Brantley and Nick Swisher, who also collected his first three RBIs of the season. Kipnis continued his white-hot tear with four hits Friday, giving him nine multi-hit games and a .519 batting average in May. Brantley has hit safely in 13 of 14 games and is batting .389 in that span after collecting a pair of RBI doubles Friday. Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre reached a major milestone in the series opener, becoming the 52nd play to swat 400 homers.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (4-1, 3.27 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Colby Lewis (3-2, 2.40)

After splitting a pair of decisions against Kansas City and giving up four runs in each, Salazar turned in a dominating performance last time out with 11 strikeouts and one run allowed over seven innings against Minnesota. He has surrendered a homer in each of his five starts but has fanned 48 while walking only five. The 25-year-old Dominican won his lone career start versus Texas with six innings of one-run ball.

Lewis extended his string of stellar outings in May by shackling Kansas City on one run and three hits over seven innings on Monday. The 35-year-old Californian permitted one run over a season-high eight innings at Houston in his previous turn and has yielded only two runs over his last 21 innings. Despite a 2-1 record against the Indians, Lewis has a 6.37 ERA and has coughed up five homers in 29 2/3 innings against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kipnis is 17-for-29 with nine runs scored during a seven-game hitting streak.

2. Rangers 1B/DH Prince Fielder has three homers and eight RBIs during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Cleveland moved C Mike Aviles from the Family Medical Emergency List to the restricted list.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Rangers 3