Preview: Indians at Rangers

The Cleveland Indians haven’t been able to sustain success for any length of time this season, except when it comes to facing teams from the Lone Star State. After winning consecutive games for only the second time in 2015, the visiting Indians attempt to complete a three-game sweep for the first time this campaign when they wrap up their series with the Texas Rangers on Sunday.

Jason Kipnis was the difference in Saturday’s 10-8 victory, delivering a tiebreaking two-run homer to cap a three-run ninth inning as Cleveland posted back-to-back victories for the first time since winning the final two games of a three-game series at Houston to open the campaign. “Everything’s just going right for me,” Kipnis told reporters after the Indians clinched their first series win in 11 tries. “I know it’s not going to last. I‘m not going to keep this up the whole season. Right now, I’ve got my approach where I want it.” The Rangers suffered their third straight loss and have dropped nine straight against Cleveland. Texas is tied with American League West rival Oakland for the worst home record in the majors at 5-13.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (4-3, 4.84 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Martinez (2-0, 1.88)

After allowing one run in 11 1/3 innings over his first two full outings, Carrasco was unable to log a quality start for the third time in four tries in Tuesday’s 8-3 setback versus St. Louis. The 28-year-old Venezuelan yielded four runs and a season-high 10 hits while striking out seven in 6 2/3 frames. Carrasco has been dreadful in four appearances (two starts) versus the Rangers – going 0-1 with an 8.31 ERA – and struggled the most against Prince Fielder (3-for-5, home run) and Elvis Andrus (3-for-7, three RBIs).

Martinez failed to factor in the decision for the fifth straight outing and Texas lost for the first time in his seven starts this season with Tuesday’s 7-6 home defeat against Kansas City. The former 18th-round draft pick, who allowed four runs (three earned) over 6 1/3 innings, has posted a 4.24 ERA in three winless turns this month after going 2-0 with an 0.35 ERA in four starts in April. Martinez was roughed up in his only other outing versus Cleveland, surrendering eight runs in two frames last June.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kipnis is batting .425 since moving into the leadoff spot on April 26 and an AL-best .517 overall in May.

2. Texas relievers have surrendered a league-high 19 home runs this season.

3. Cleveland is 14-2 against Texas since the start of the 2013 campaign.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Rangers 2