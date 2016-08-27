Preview: Indians at Rangers

One day after snapping their losing streak, the Cleveland Indians look to make it two wins in a row when they visit the Texas Rangers on Saturday for the third contest of the four-game series between the division leaders. Cleveland, which owns a 4 1/2-game lead over Detroit in the American League Central, had lost three in a row before erupting for 17 hits in a 12-1 triumph on Friday.

Robert Perez led the way, going 4-for-5 with three RBIs, while Carlos Santana and Abraham Almonte each recorded two hits as the Indians avoided their first four-game slide of the season. Adrian Beltre provided the offense for Texas, belting a solo home run to raise his season total to 23. The veteran collected his 1,551st career RBI, moving him past Fred McGriff for 38th place on the all-time list. The Rangers had won four straight home contests and saw their lead over Seattle in the AL West shrink to 6 1/2 games.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (9-6, 3.12 ERA) vs. Rangers RH A.J. Griffin (5-3, 4.68)

Carrasco is coming off a stellar outing at Oakland on Monday in which he struck out nine and scattered four hits over eight scoreless innings for his second straight victory. The 29-year-old Venezuelan has recorded eight or more strikeouts in each of his last four turns and has not issued a walk in the last three. Carrasco owns a 1-2 record with one complete game and a 5.59 ERA in six career games (four starts) against Texas.

Griffin suffered his second straight loss last Saturday, when he gave up three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings at Tampa Bay. The 28-year-old Californian allowed a total of 11 runs over his previous two outings overall and has surrendered six runs in two of his last three turns at home. Griffin has made two career starts against Cleveland, going 0-1 with a 2.31 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians RF Lonnie Chisenhall did not start Friday after fouling a ball off his knee a day earlier but is expected to be in Saturday's lineup.

2. Texas RF Nomar Mazara recorded two of his team's six hits on Friday and is 5-for-15 over his last four contests.

3. Cleveland OF Brandon Guyer has been hit by a major league-leading 27 pitches this season, the most in the AL since David Eckstein of the Angels also was hit 27 times in 2002.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Rangers 3