Preview: Indians at Rangers

The Texas Rangers own the best record in the American League and their play at home has been a major factor in the success. The Rangers have matched their best home record in franchise history through 62 games with 41 wins and look to add another victory when they host the AL Central-leading Cleveland Indians on Sunday in the finale of a four-game set.

Texas, which leads the AL West by 7 ½ games, blanked Cleveland 7-0 on Saturday for its second shutout of the series as Mitch Moreland launched a grand slam in the first inning. Left-hander Derek Holland, who is 4-1 with a 2.74 ERA in eight career games against the Indians, takes the mound for the Rangers on Sunday and second baseman Rougned Odor hopes to extend a seven-game hitting streak. Cleveland, which scored 12 runs Friday in a win, leads the Central by 4 ½ games and had been shut out only three times in 125 contests before the series. Jose Ramirez continues his breakout season for the Indians, notching multiple hits in three of the last four games to raise his average to .310.

TV: 3:05 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (11-5, 3.90 ERA) vs. Rangers LH Derek Holland (5-6, 4.92)

Salazar is struggling to find the form he had in the first three months of the season when he was 10-3 with a 2.22 ERA. The 26-year-old Dominican has won once in his last seven outings and owns a 19.29 ERA in three August starts after losing at Oakland on Tuesday when he gave up six runs in four innings. Adrian Beltre is 5-for-6 versus Salazar, who is 1-0 with a 4.41 ERA in three games against Texas.

Holland was solid Tuesday in his first major league start in more than two months, holding Cincinnati to one run over six innings despite taking the loss. The 29-year-old Ohio native is 3-1 in six starts at home this season with a 3.73 ERA and won at Cleveland on May 30 with six innings of one-run ball. Mike Napoli (5-for-15) and Carlos Santana (7-for-21) have each homered twice against Holland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Napoli boasts 29 homers, but has gone without one the past 15 games and is 5-for-35 over the last 10 contests.

2. Texas RHP Jeremy Jeffress remains on the restricted list as the league investigates his Friday arrest on a drunken driving charge.

3. Indians OF Brandon Guyer, who is batting .337 against left-handers, has been hit by a pitch 27 times this season — most in the major leagues.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Indians 3