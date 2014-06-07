Indians 8, Rangers 3: Yan Gomes and Carlos Santana homered in support of eight-plus solid innings from Josh Tomlin as visiting Cleveland evened the four-game series with Texas.

David Murphy went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Lonnie Chisenhall drove in a run among two hits for the Indians, who have won seven of eight. Tomlin (4-2) allowed three runs and seven hits while striking out five and was pulled after surrendering a leadoff single in the ninth.

Nick Tepesch (2-2) allowed four runs and eight hits – including Gomes’ three-run blast – in 5 1/3 innings and left-hander Robbie Ross could not keep it close for the Rangers with three runs on three hits in one frame. Adrian Beltre doubled in a run and Elvis Andrus drove in a run and scored to highlight the Texas offense.

Murphy and Andrus traded sacrifice flies before Gomes came up with two on in the sixth and belted a 1-1 hanging curveball from Tepesch onto the batter’s eye in straightaway center for a 4-1 lead. Beltre delivered a two-out RBI double in the bottom of the frame and scored on Tomlin’s wild pitch to trim the deficit to one.

Ross got the final two outs of the sixth but yielded a leadoff double to Michael Brantley in the seventh and a pair of one-out singles, including Chisenhall’s RBI, before being replaced by Tanner Scheppers. Ryan Raburn greeted Scheppers with an RBI fielder’s choice before Santana ripped a 3-2 fastball into the Rangers bullpen.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Andrus has hit safely in all 39 career games against the Indians, the second-longest streak against one opponent since 1914. … Indians SS Asdrubal Cabrera went 0-for-5 after delivering five hits, five runs scored, four RBIs and two home runs in the previous two contests. … Texas RF Alex Rios went 3-for-4 and has four multi-hit games in the last six contests.