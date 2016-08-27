Indians rough up Rangers in 12-1 victory

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Cleveland Indians got the expected outcome with Corey Kluber on the mound with the help from some unexpected sources offensively.

Kluber (14-8) handcuffed the Texas Rangers for six innings and Abraham Almonte and Roberto Perez had career nights as the Indians pounded Texas 12-1.

The 12 runs were the most scored by Cleveland since Aug. 12 as they had 17 hits and scored runs in six of the final seven frames.

Kluber set the tone with his pitching, as he kept the Rangers off the board until Adrian Beltre's solo homer in the sixth accounted for the lone Texas run. By that time the Indians had scored six times on their way to getting out of their offensive funk.

Second baseman Jason Kipnis put the Indians on the board against Martin Perez (8-10) with an RBI double in the third inning. Almonte capped a two-run second inning with an RBI double and then added another two-run double as part of Cleveland's three-run sixth against Perez.

Almonte, who matched his career high with four RBIs, brought in another Cleveland run with a grounder in the ninth inning. Roberto Perez set a career high with four hits on his 4-for-5 night and drove in three of his own.

Kluber didn't need all the help as he struck out seven and allowed just five hits in his six innings. He improved to 4-0 in August and is now 40-1 when he gets at least four runs of support.

"He's a nice guy to have," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said of Kluber. "He makes them work really hard and had a really good approach. You could tell they were making appoint not to chase the breaking ball. He was terrific, and it gave us a chance to get some offense going."

Kluber was quick to send credit the offense's way, which made his job easier.

"Throughout the course of a long season you're bound to have a stretch where the offense doesn't score," Kluber said. "It's just a matter of keeping trust in each other and not getting down. That's the way that we need to score, go out there and manufacture runs. Obviously, home runs are nice, but I don't think you can just rely on those."

As good as Kluber was, Martin Perez was just the opposite. He matched a season high by allowing 10 hits and was charged with six runs in 5 2/3 innings. He's now 1-6 with a 6.30 ERA over his last 10 starts.

"I just missed the zone," said Perez. "The last double (in the sixth by Almonte) was a good pitch down and away and he hit the ball. I missed the zone on a couple of pitches and they got me tonight. It happens. You have to stay focused and make adjustments. I have to forget this game and prepare for the next one."

Despite his ugly numbers over the last couple of months, Texas manager Jeff Banister still has confidence in Perez.

"We've got to find a way to get him back into the good pitches, being able to stay back over the rubber and get down the slope, make quality pitches," Banister said. "He's quite capable of it. It's a situation where the last few, he's not been able to do that. We've got to get him back into it."

In addition to the career nights for Roberto Perez and Almonte, Carlos Santana matched his season high with three hits for the Indians. Kipnis, Mike Napoli and Jose Ramirez also contributed a pair of hits. Brandon Guyer also scored four times.

Nomar Mazara had two of the six Texas hits.

NOTES: Texas RHP Jeremy Jeffress was placed on the Major League Baseball restricted list after he was arrested on a DWI charge early Friday morning in Dallas. The club has recalled LHP Dario Alvarez from Triple-A Round Rock to take Jeffress' roster spot. ... When OF Carlos Gomez made his Texas debut Thursday he became the 50th player used by the Rangers this year, the most in the American League. ... The streak of four straight games of scoring one run or less for Cleveland is the longest stretch the Indians have had since June 11-14, 2011. ... OF Lonnie Chisenhall was out of the Cleveland lineup Friday after fouling a pitch off his knee in Thursday's game. X-rays on the knee were negative.