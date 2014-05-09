Preview: Indians at Rays

Michael Brantley continues to prove he is a genuine middle-of-the-order hitter for the Cleveland Indians with a team-high 29 RBIs – 18 more than he had at this time last season. Brantley looks to extend his eight-game hitting streak as the Indians begin a six-game road trip against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Brantley is 13-for-33 with 10 RBIs during his hot streak and Cleveland has won a season-high three in a row while the Rays are coming off three straight losses to Baltimore at home.

The Indians hope that Asdrubal Cabrera (batting .238) can build off a 4-for-5 effort in Thursday’s 9-4 victory over Minnesota that ended a 5-2 homestand. The Rays left 28 on base and were 4-for-26 with runners in scoring position in the series against Baltimore after coming in 4-1 in their previous five contests. Evan Longoria recorded four of his team-high 20 RBIs in the last four games for Tampa Bay.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (2-3, 3.60 ERA) vs. Rays RH Jake Odorizzi (1-3, 6.83)

Kluber has been outstanding in two of his last three starts, shutting out Kansas City and allowing one run over eight innings Sunday against the Chicago White Sox. The Birmingham, Ala., native boasts 48 strikeouts in 45 innings, but has been much better at home (2-1, 2.43 ERA) than on the road (0-2, 5.87). Kluber did not give up a hit in two innings of relief against Tampa Bay last May.

The Rays have lost all five of Odorizzi’s starts since he blanked Texas on three hits over six innings in his season debut. The 24-year-old has not gone past five innings since his first outing and gave up three runs over four-plus frames in his last turn against the New York Yankees. Odorizzi faced Cleveland twice in 2012, allowing four runs in 7 1/3 innings and Carlos Santana homered off him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland INF Mike Aviles is 10-for-20 since All-Star 2B Jason Kipnis (abdomen) went down with an injury.

2. Tampa Bay RF Wil Myers is 10-for-28 with seven RBIs during a six-game hitting streak, raising his batting average from .229 to .256.

3. The Indians have made a major league-high 35 errors and the Rays have committed only 16 – tied for third least.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Rays 3