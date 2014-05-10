Preview: Indians at Rays

Asdrubal Cabrera struggled with the bat all of last season and for most of the first five weeks of 2014, but he is starting to warm up along with the rest of his team. Cabrera, who has recorded nine hits in his last three games, and his Cleveland Indians go for their fifth consecutive victory when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in the second contest of their three-game set. Cabrera raised his average from .205 to .254 in three games and homered in the last two, including Friday’s series-opening 6-3 triumph.

Tampa Bay sends veteran Erik Bedard to the mound to try and halt a four-game overall losing streak and six-game slide at home. The Rays have scuffled in key offensive situations of late, stranding nine baserunners on Friday and a total of 37 during their four-game slide. David DeJesus has been a bright spot for the Rays over the last 15 games, driving in 11 runs and recording 17 hits in 41 at-bats.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Zach McAllister (3-2, 3.18 ERA) vs. Rays LH Erik Bedard (1-1, 4.35)

McAllister is winless in his last three turns, but he shut out Minnesota on five hits over 6 2/3 innings in his last outing without receiving a decision. The 6-6 Illinois native has struck out 36 and walked 13 in 39 2/3 frames this season while surrendering more than three runs in only two of seven outings. McAllister is 1-2 - with both losses coming in 2013 - with a 2.86 ERA in four career starts against Tampa Bay.

Bedard has been much better in his last two outings, giving up only two runs and 10 hits over 11 innings with a win and a no-decision. The 35-year-old Canadian has struck out only 13 and walked 11 in 20 2/3 frames overall. Nick Swisher has hit two homers and Cabrera is 4-for-11 with a blast against Bedard, who is 2-3 with a 5.00 ERA in 13 career starts versus Cleveland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays INF-OF Ben Zobrist is tied with Carlos Pena for the third-most RBIs in franchise history with 468, behind only Carl Crawford (592) and Evan Longoria (564).

2. Cleveland OF Michael Brantley owns a nine-game hitting streak and leads the team with 30 RBIs.

3. Tampa Bay RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) threw a three-inning simulated game Friday and could return to the rotation by the end of the month.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Rays 4