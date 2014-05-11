Preview: Indians at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays finally broke out of their offensive malaise and snapped a pair of losing streaks as a result - a four-game slide overall and a six-game skid at home. Tampa Bay routed Cleveland 7-1 on Saturday night and will look to take the series from the visiting Indians on Sunday. “We have some great players here,” Rays outfielder Matt Joyce said. “Obviously, this year hasn’t gone the way we wanted so far and it was a rough week for us, but we’ve still got a little ways to go.”

Cleveland had amassed 23 runs while winning four straight games but it was held to one hit over the first eight innings in Saturday’s loss. The more pressing issue for the Indians is at the back of their bullpen after manager Terry Francona removed struggling John Axford’s from the closer’s role prior to Saturday’s game. Francona’s immediate plan is to split the ninth-inning duties among four relievers - Cody Allen, Scott Atchison, Marc Rzepczynski and Bryan Shaw.

TV: 1:40 p.m. ET, MLB Network, STO (Cleveland), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Josh Tomlin (1-0, 1.35 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (2-1, 4.91)

Tomlin’s season debut was a smashing success as he allowed one run on four hits in 6 2/3 innings to beat Minnesota in his first start since July 2012. Tomlin made only one relief appearance in 2013 after coming back from Tommy John surgery. Tomlin has made four career starts against Tampa Bay, logging a 1-2 record and 4.38 ERA while allowing a .253 batting average against.

Archer is struggling to build upon last year’s solid rookie campaign, permitting 12 runs while failing to factor in the decision over his last three starts. He failed to go past five innings for the second straight start last time out, giving up three runs on seven hits while striking out six in five frames versus Baltimore. He lost his only start against Cleveland, giving up five runs in four-plus innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rays OF-DH David DeJesus is riding a six-game hitting streak, going 10-for-22 in that span.

2. Indians CF Michael Brantley has hit safely in 10 consecutive games.

3. Rays 2B Ben Zobrist appears to be emerging from his slump with four hits in his last 10 at-bats following a 2-for-29 tailspin.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Indians 3