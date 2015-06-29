Preview: Indians at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays lost a little momentum in the last eight days and look to begin turning things around when they host the struggling Cleveland Indians on Monday in the opener of a four-game set. Tampa Bay has dropped two straight series and lost five of its last seven games overall to fall into a virtual tie with Baltimore atop the American League East.

The Rays took two of three at Cleveland earlier this month and the Indians are only 1-5 since that series after being shut out in both ends of a doubleheader at Baltimore on Sunday. Cleveland, which was expected to contend for a playoff spot, has dropped 12 games behind first-place Kansas City in the AL Central and is 23rd in the majors in run scoring. Jason Kipnis went 6-for-10 against Tampa Bay in the most recent series, though, and stands second in the AL with 100 hits. Former Indian Asdrubal Cabrera has been red hot, going 15-for-40 over his last 10 contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Cody Anderson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Rays RH Nathan Karns (4-3, 3.28)

Anderson did not factor in the decision despite turning in a stellar performance in his major-league debut against Tampa Bay on June 21. The 24-year-old from California tossed 7 2/3 innings of scoreless ball, allowing six hits while striking out four and walking one. “Any time you’re in a big stadium for the first time, the adrenaline takes over and you don’t get as fatigued,” Anderson told reporters of his longest outing as a professional.

Karns has been outstanding in his last three starts while yielding only two runs and scattering 16 hits combined over 17 1/3 innings, including a victory at Cleveland. The 27-year-old Pennsylvania native has given up two or fewer runs in 11 of his 15 starts, but managed to complete more than six innings just twice. Kipnis was 2-for-3 with a double June 19 against Karns, who allowed one run in 5 1/3 frames during a 4-1 victory that day.

WALK-OFFS

1. Former Indians OF Grady Sizemore had three hits and an RBI in his debut with the Rays on Sunday.

2. Cleveland OF David Murphy is 7-for-13 in his last six games after his sacrifice fly in the ninth inning beat Tampa Bay 1-0 on June 21.

3. The Indians, who are 18-18 on the road and 15-23 at home, took two of three games at Tampa Bay last season.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Rays 3