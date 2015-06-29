FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Cyber Risk
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
June 30, 2015 / 2:21 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Indians at Rays

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Tampa Bay Rays lost a little momentum in the last eight days and look to begin turning things around when they host the struggling Cleveland Indians on Monday in the opener of a four-game set. Tampa Bay has dropped two straight series and lost five of its last seven games overall to fall into a virtual tie with Baltimore atop the American League East.

The Rays took two of three at Cleveland earlier this month and the Indians are only 1-5 since that series after being shut out in both ends of a doubleheader at Baltimore on Sunday. Cleveland, which was expected to contend for a playoff spot, has dropped 12 games behind first-place Kansas City in the AL Central and is 23rd in the majors in run scoring. Jason Kipnis went 6-for-10 against Tampa Bay in the most recent series, though, and stands second in the AL with 100 hits. Former Indian Asdrubal Cabrera has been red hot, going 15-for-40 over his last 10 contests.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Cody Anderson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Rays RH Nathan Karns (4-3, 3.28)

Anderson did not factor in the decision despite turning in a stellar performance in his major-league debut against Tampa Bay on June 21. The 24-year-old from California tossed 7 2/3 innings of scoreless ball, allowing six hits while striking out four and walking one. “Any time you’re in a big stadium for the first time, the adrenaline takes over and you don’t get as fatigued,” Anderson told reporters of his longest outing as a professional.

Karns has been outstanding in his last three starts while yielding only two runs and scattering 16 hits combined over 17 1/3 innings, including a victory at Cleveland. The 27-year-old Pennsylvania native has given up two or fewer runs in 11 of his 15 starts, but managed to complete more than six innings just twice. Kipnis was 2-for-3 with a double June 19 against Karns, who allowed one run in 5 1/3 frames during a 4-1 victory that day.

WALK-OFFS

1. Former Indians OF Grady Sizemore had three hits and an RBI in his debut with the Rays on Sunday.

2. Cleveland OF David Murphy is 7-for-13 in his last six games after his sacrifice fly in the ninth inning beat Tampa Bay 1-0 on June 21.

3. The Indians, who are 18-18 on the road and 15-23 at home, took two of three games at Tampa Bay last season.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Rays 3

