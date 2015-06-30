Preview: Indians at Rays

For one night, at least, the Cleveland Indians’ offense resembled the unit many predicted would lead them to the AL Central title. The Indians head into Tuesday’s contest against host Tampa Bay looking to build on Monday’s rare offensive outburst after snapping a three-game losing streak with a 7-1 victory over the Rays.

Jason Kipnis, Michael Brantley and Yan Gomes had three hits apiece in the Indians’ win, but first baseman Carlos Santana is hitting .211 after collecting just 13 hits in his last 81 at-bats since June 5. “It’s kind of confounding,” manager Terry Francona told Cleveland.com. “He’s a better hitter than what he’s shown. We all know that.” Tampa Bay faces a similar situation with right fielder Steven Souza Jr., who has cooled off considerably following a hot start and is hitless in 16 at-bats over his last five games with nine strikeouts. The Rays have lost six of their last eight, but veteran outfielder Grady Sizemore has been a pleasant surprise in his first two games since joining the team with four hits, including a home run.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (6-3, 4.06 ERA) vs. Rays RH Erasmo Ramirez (6-2, 4.23)

Salazar is looking to bounce back from his shortest outing of the season after yielding seven runs (six earned) in 4 1/3 innings against Detroit last Tuesday. Salazar recorded eight strikeouts in the loss and struck out three or more batters in all of his 43 career starts. The 25-year-old, who is making his first career appearance against the Rays, will set a career-high for most wins in a season with his next victory.

After opening the season with a 25.31 ERA over his first two games, Ramirez has gone 6-1 with a 2.24 ERA in his last 15 apps (nine starts). The 25-year-old is pitching on extra rest after exiting his June 20 start against Cleveland in the fourth inning with a groin injury. Ramirez, who has already set a career-high win total, owns a 3.86 ERA with one victory in three career games (two starts) against the Indians.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tampa Bay 3B Evan Longoria is 10-for-27 during a seven-game hitting streak.

2. Kipnis is 9-for-14 in his last four games against the Rays.

3. Tampa Bay RHP Jake Odorizzi (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment on Wednesday at High-A Charlotte and could rejoin the rotation next week.

PREDICTION: Rays 5, Indians 3