Preview: Indians at Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays will attempt to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat when they continue their four-game series against the visiting Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night. The Rays were limited to a season-low two hits in Tuesday’s 6-2 setback, which marked the third time in six games that an opposing pitcher was perfect against them through five innings.

Since an 8-1 tear moved Tampa Bay a season-high 10 games above .500, the club has scored only 22 runs in dropping seven of its last nine. “Kind of a recipe for disaster when you get some good pitching and offensively you’re really not hitting on all cylinders,” Rays slugger Evan Longoria said. The Indians have hit four homers in the first two games of the series, including a three-run blast by rookie Giovanny Urshela to break open Tuesday’s matchup. Cleveland sends Carlos Carrasco to the mound in search of his 10th win while Tampa Bay counters with righty Alex Colome.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), Sun Sports (Tampa Bay)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (9-6, 4.16 ERA) vs. Rays RH Alex Colome (3-3, 4.50)

Carrasco established a career high in victories by limiting Detroit to two runs over a season high-tying eight innings in his last outing. He was not as fortunate in his previous start against the Rays, taking the loss while yielding three runs on 10 hits over 6 2/3 innings to drop to 1-3 with a 3.33 ERA in five appearances (four starts) against Tampa Bay. Rays third baseman Longoria is only 2-for-13 with five strikeouts versus Carrasco.

Colome saw his winless drought reach seven starts when he gave up three runs on four hits and walked a season-high five batters in a no-decision against Boston last time out. He pitched brilliantly in his previous outing but was saddled with another no-decision despite blanking Cleveland on one hit over a season-high seven innings. He has not allowed a run in 13 1/3 frames against the Indians, holding them to a .116 batting average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Urshela has hit safely in nine straight games.

2. The Rays sent RHP Kirby Yates to Triple-A Durham and designated RHP Ronald Belisario for assignment following Tuesday’s game.

3. Indians 2B Jason Kipnis is 4-for-9 in the series and 10-for-19 in his last five games versus Tampa Bay.

PREDICTION: Rays 4, Indians 3