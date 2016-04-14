Preview: Indians at Rays

The Cleveland Indians hope for a second straight dominant pitching performance when they visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday afternoon for the rubber match of their three-game series. Danny Salazar will try to match the performance of Carlos Carrasco, who limited the Rays to four hits and one run with eight strikeouts over eight innings in a 4-1 victory on Wednesday.

Jason Kipnis, who batted almost .500 against Tampa Bay in 2015, went 2-for-4 with a homer to help even the series at one win apiece as the Indians parlayed five hits into four runs. Salazar would like another effort like his first of the season, but more efficient, while Rays starter Chris Archer goes after his first victory in his third opportunity. “The biggest thing when you have a bad outing is bouncing back and trusting your ability, trusting your stuff,” Archer told reporters. “I know and I trust if I fill up the strike zone, then I’ll get the ultimate goal, and that’s a team win.” Tampa Bay needs more offense as Kevin Kiermaier has cooled off after a 3-for-3 performance in the second game of the season, going 0-for-15 since.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (1-0, 1.69 ERA) vs. Rays RH Chris Archer (0-2, 7.20)

Salazar was outstanding in his season debut, holding the Chicago White Sox to one run and two hits with seven strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings to earn the victory. The 26-year-old Dominican is coming off his first full season in the majors, when he went 14-10 with a 3.45 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 185 frames. Salazar gave up one earned run in 7 2/3 innings to win at Tampa Bay last June.

Archer struggled in his first two starts of the season, especially last time out as he surrendered four homers in a loss to Baltimore. The 27-year-old North Carolina native has managed to complete just five innings in each outing and permitted a total of 15 hits with 17 strikeouts and five walks. Yan Gomes is 2-for-5 with a homer versus Archer, who is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA in three career encounters with Cleveland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Despite giving up a run in two innings Wednesday, the Rays’ bullpen boasts a 1.59 ERA on the season.

2. Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor has scored six runs in as many games this season and at least one in four straight contests.

3. Tampa Bay’s franchise record of 21 straight games with at least one home run ended Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Rays 3, Indians 2