Indians 7, Rays 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Cleveland rookie right-hander Cody Anderson took a perfect game into the seventh inning, and the Indians beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1 with a combined three-hitter Monday at Tropicana Field.

Anderson (1-0) earned his first major league victory by throwing eight innings of two-hit, one-run ball. The 24-year-old, who dominated Tampa Bay in his debut June 21, retired the first 19 batters in order before designated hitter Grady Sizemore -- in just his second game with the Rays -- hit a solo home run to right field in the seventh inning.

Anderson struck out two and didn’t walk a batter.

Cleveland (34-41) ended a three-game losing streak, while Tampa Bay (42-36) lost for the fourth time in five games.

After Sizemore’s home run cut the Indians’ lead to 2-1, Rays third baseman Evan Longoria followed with a single to left and reached second on an error. He got to third with two outs, but Anderson got out of the jam as second baseman Logan Forsythe popped out to end the inning.

Cleveland got an insurance run in the eighth as catcher Yan Gomes hit a solo home run -- his third of the season -- off reliever Kirby Yates to make it 3-1.

In the ninth, Rays reliever Ronald Belisario threw a wild pitch while issuing an intentional walk, allowing the first of four runs in the inning to score, two on wild pitches.

Anderson held the Rays scoreless for 7 2/3 innings during a no-decision in his major league debut, so he opened his career with 13 2/3 scoreless innings.

Indians reliever Bryan Shaw pitched a shutout ninth to close out the win.

The Indians scored in each of the first two innings, getting an RBI single from left fielder Michael Brantley in the first to score second baseman Jason Kipnis, who led off with a double. In the second, Kipnis hit a two-out RBI single to score catcher Yan Gomes, who had doubled.

Beyond those two runs, Rays starter Nathan Karns (4-4) kept Cleveland from scoring, despite giving up nine hits in his six-inning outing. The Indians stranded eight runners against Karns, and they grounded into a double play with the bases loaded to end the fourth inning.

NOTES: Rays LHP Matt Moore, recovering from Tommy John surgery, threw a bullpen session before Monday’s game. While a formal announcement has yet to be made, he is in line to start Thursday’s game against Cleveland, his first major league appearance since April 2014. ... Tampa Bay RHP Jake Odorizzi (oblique) will make his first rehab start Wednesday for Class A Charlotte. He could return to the Rays’ rotation from there, or he may need a second rehab start. ... Cleveland took a pair of shutout losses against Baltimore in a Sunday doubleheader. The Indians were swept in a doubleheader for the first time since 2009, as they posted a 23-7 record in their previous 15 twin bills. Cleveland had not been shut out twice in a doubleheader since 1975 against Boston.