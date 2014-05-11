Bedard holds Indians, Rays end four-game skid

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- When Erik Bedard eventually made it to the majors in mid-April after re-signing with the Tampa Bay Rays just before the season began, manager Joe Maddon said he expected the veteran left-hander to gradually get better. It would be a progression, Maddon cautioned, but Bedard would prove capable of giving Tampa Bay long, effective starts when necessary.

On Saturday night, Bedard did just that. And it might have taken less time than even Maddon predicted.

Bedard and a resurgent offense led the Rays to a 7-1 win over the Cleveland Indians at Tropicana Field.

Bedard, 35, held the Indians (17-20) to one hit in six innings as the Rays (16-21) snapped a four-game losing streak.

“We kind of played well tonight. It all starts with Bedard. He pitched really, really well,” Maddon said. “Can’t say I expected a one-hitter today.”

But the ever-optimistic Maddon certainly hoped for more offense, and he got that, too.

Having scored 10 total runs in the last four games, Tampa Bay broke out for seven runs and 10 hits against the Cleveland pitching staff. The Rays had not scored more than five runs in a game since May 2.

Tampa Bay had been a combined 6-for-35 with runners in scoring position in the past four games. Against the Indians on Saturday, the Rays went 4-for-6.

“It was kind of a fun night to watch our offense, too,” Maddon said.

But it all started, as Maddon said, with Bedard. Saturday was also Bedard’s second straight quality start, building on a strong six-inning performance last Sunday at Yankee Stadium. He is the only Rays starter to pitch at least six innings over the team’s last seven games, and he’s made the club’s last two quality starts.

In fact, since April 20, Rays starters have managed just four quality starts (pitching at least six innings with three earned runs or fewer). Ace lefty David Price has two of them and Bedard has the other two.

“He mixed and matched -- and even to the point not just with speeds but delivery,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “Mixed and matched angles, speeds. There were a lot of lazy fly balls, kind of exactly what he wants you to do.”

Not that Bedard needed to be untouchable against the Indians. Not with the way the Rays were hitting.

After Indians starter Zach McAllister shut the Rays down in two perfect innings, the Tampa Bay offense began to break out in the third.

Center fielder Desmond Jennings singled for Tampa Bay’s first hit and stole second before coming home on designated hitter David DeJesus’ RBI single to right field.

Tampa Bay made McAllister work harder after that, churning out two more runs in the fourth and two in the fifth.

First baseman James Loney singled and right fielder Wil Myers doubled, and left fielder Matt Joyce lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to drive in Loney.

Jennings prolonged the fourth with a two-out walk before shortstop Yunel Escobar singled home Myers to make it 3-0.

In the fifth, second baseman Ben Zobrist reached on a one-out single and scored on third baseman Evan Longoria’s booming double off the right-center field fence. Longoria came around to score on a single by Loney, chasing McAllister after he gave up five runs in 4 1/3 innings.

“I felt good overall,” McAllister said. “I just was up with some balls in the middle (of the plate) and fell behind a few guys, and then they were putting some pretty good swings on it.”

The Rays scored two more in the seventh, as Loney singled in Zobrist and Joyce’s second sacrifice fly plated Longoria.

Tampa Bay even received some dominant relief pitching as right-hander Juan Carlos Oviedo struck out two batters in two perfect innings following Bedard’s exit.

“We have some great players. Without a doubt, I think we’re going to be fine,” Joyce said. “It’s just sometimes you go through some rough stretches and obviously this year hasn’t gone the way we wanted so far, but we’ve still got a little ways to go.”

Just when the Rays thought everything was going perfectly, closer Grant Balfour struggled in the ninth. Pitching for the first time since Sunday, he loaded the bases with no outs and gave up a run on designated hitter Ryan Raburn’s sacrifice fly to center field. Shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera then grounded into a game-ending double play.

NOTES: The Indians have at least temporarily removed RHP John Axford from the closer role, manager Terry Francona said Saturday. For now, Francona said, Cleveland will go with a closer-by-committee and situational matchups rather than Axford, who was signed to a one-year, $4.5 million deal this offseason. Axford has converted nine of 11 save opportunities with a 4.91 ERA this season, but he has permitted five runs and six hits in his last four appearances. ... Rays RHP Alex Cobb (left oblique strain) told reporters he felt good the day after throwing a simulated game. He will throw another simulated game on Monday. ... Rays RHP Jeremy Hellickson (arthroscopic elbow surgery in January) said his 40-pitch bullpen session went well. ... SS Yunel Escobar returned to the Rays’ lineup on Saturday after leaving Friday’s game because of a bruised right thumb. ... Indians RHP Josh Tomlin (1-0, 1.35 ERA) will start Sunday’s series finale against Rays RHP Chris Archer (2-1, 4.91).