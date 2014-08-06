Preview: Indians at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds need two straight wins over the in-state rival Cleveland Indians to reclaim the Ohio Cup as the four-game, home-and-home series shifts to Great American Ball Park on Wednesday. The teams split the first two games in Cleveland, meaning the Indians need just one win in Cincinnati to retain the trophy. The Reds come home with some momentum after a 9-2 victory Tuesday.

The rivals split the four-game set last season, meaning the Indians retained the cup, but the Reds gave themselves a chance to reclaim it by snapping their 10-game road losing streak against Cleveland. Cincinnati slugger Jay Bruce homered among three hits Tuesday and has recorded multiple hits in three straight games. Both teams are chasing their league’s second wild-card spot, as Cleveland is 2 1/2 games behind Toronto for the final playoff position in the American League and Cincinnati is four games back of St. Louis and San Francisco, who are tied atop the National League wild-card race.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (4-4, 4.45 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mat Latos (3-3, 3.07)

Salazar has been terrific since returning from a stint at Triple-A, posting a 2.00 ERA while winning all three of his starts after being recalled. The 24-year-old Dominican allowed just one unearned run and four hits over six innings while beating Texas on Friday. He has never faced the Reds.

Latos picked up his first win in nearly a month last time out, holding Miami to one run and five hits over seven innings. He walked four for the second straight start but was able to pitch out of jams and limit the damage. The 26-year-old is 2-0 in three starts versus Cleveland despite a 5.19 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians C/DH Yan Gomes is hitting .341 during a career-best 11-game hitting streak. He has never faced Latos.

2. Reds C/1B Brayan Pena is batting .361 during a 10-game hitting streak, two shy of his career high set in 2009.

3. Indians 1B/DH Nick Swisher has missed two straight contests with a sore right wrist, but is expected to be available to pinch hit for the final two games of the series.

PREDICTION: Reds 5, Indians 3