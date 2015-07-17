Preview: Indians at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds attempt to start the second half of the season on the right foot when they begin a seven-game homestand on Friday with the first of three interleague contests against the Cleveland Indians. Cincinnati is looking to get back into the playoff picture as it sits 7 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot in the National League after losing its last two contests before hosting the All-Star Game.

The Reds ended the first half with a 3-3 road trip but were outscored 24-5 in losing three of the last four games. Cleveland, which is 5 1/2 games back in the American League wild-card race, also dropped its last two contests after putting together a four-game winning streak. The Indians have received good pitching over their last six contests, allowing more than two runs only once. Cleveland dominated the first installment of the Battle of Ohio this season, outscoring Cincinnati 14-6 while sweeping a three-game set at home from May 22-24.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (8-5, 3.76 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mike Leake (6-5, 4.08)

Bauer has won each of his last two starts, allowing two runs in 6 1/3 innings at Pittsburgh on July 3 and limiting Houston to a pair while striking out nine over a career-high eight frames five days later. The triumph over the Pirates helped the 24-year-old improve to 5-2 with a 1.82 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in eight road outings this season. Bauer evened his career record against Cincinnati at 1-1 on May 24, when he yielded one run and five hits over 7 2/3 innings in a home victory.

Leake is coming off his best start of the season, a win at Miami on Friday in which he struck out 10 and scattered three hits over eight scoreless innings. The 27-year-old has lost only one of his last eight outings, allowing three runs or fewer seven times in that span. Leake fell to 1-1 in five career turns versus the Indians on May 22, when he was tagged for five runs on seven hits and five walks in four frames at Cleveland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds All-Star LHP Aroldis Chapman struck out the side in the ninth inning Tuesday, throwing 12 of his 14 pitches 100 mph or higher, while Home Run Derby champ Todd Frazier went 0-for-3.

2. Indians 2B Jason Kipnis struck out in his only at-bat in the All-Star Game.

3. Cleveland LHP Nick Hagadone, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 8 with a strained lower back, left a rehab start for Class-A Mahoning Valley on Wednesday with discomfort in his left elbow.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Indians 3