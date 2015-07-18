Preview: Indians at Reds

The streaky Cleveland Indians look to end another skid when they continue a three-game interleague series at Cincinnati on Saturday. Since an off-day June 25, the Indians have had winning streaks of five and four games, as well as three three-game slides, the latest of which was established with a 6-1 loss to the Reds on Friday.

Marlon Byrd had a home run among four hits and starter Mike Leake, one of several Cincinnati players linked to trade rumors, drove in three runs. This latest losing streak has delivered another blow to Cleveland’s playoff hopes, as it sunk 6 1/2 games back in the push for the second wild-card spot as the second half of the season began. Although the Reds figure to be big sellers as the trade deadline approaches, they did pull within 6 1/2 games of the second wild-card spot in the NL with Friday’s win. Indians right-hander Corey Kluber looks to improve upon a 9-1 interleague record when he gets the start Saturday opposite Anthony DeSclafani.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), Fox Sports 1 (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (4-10, 3.38 ERA) vs. Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (5-6, 3.65)

Kluber is 1-5 in his last eight starts despite sporting a 3.20 ERA after another tough-luck loss against Oakland prior to the break. He let up two runs on four hits in eight innings while becoming the second AL pitcher with 10 defeats. The 29-year-old is 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA in two career starts against the Reds, including eight dominant innings in a 2-1 victory May 23 at home.

DeSclafani will be well-rested, having not pitched since July 6, when he gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision at Washington. He allowed a run and only three hits in seven sparkling frames opposite Kluber earlier this season. DeSclafani owns a 2.53 ERA in nine starts on the road while limiting opponents to a .201 average.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Reds are 22-10 all-time against the Indians at Great American Ballpark.

2. Cleveland is 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position in the last two games.

3. Byrd is 16-for-32 during an eight-game hitting streak at home.

PREDICTION: Indians 3, Reds 2