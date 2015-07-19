Preview: Indians at Reds

The Cleveland Indians look to put an exclamation point on the season series with their in-state rivals when they visit the Cincinnati Reds for the finale of their three-game set on Sunday. Cleveland improved to 4-1 in this year’s Battle of Ohio with Saturday’s 9-4 triumph.

The Indians used the long ball to even the weekend series at one win apiece as Michael Brantley and Yan Gomes belted three-run homers while Brandon Moss launched a two-run shot. Jay Bruce went deep and drove in four runs for Cincinnati, which has been outscored 23-10 in the four losses to Cleveland. The Reds have dropped three of four overall, allowing a total of 31 runs in the defeats while scoring only eight. Cincinnati sends ace Johnny Cueto to the mound for what could be his last start for the team as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline quickly is approaching.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (10-7, 4.07 ERA) vs. Reds RH Johnny Cueto (6-6, 2.73)

Carrasco was forced to settle for a no-decision against Oakland on July 11 despite allowing only two runs in seven innings. It marked the fifth time in six outings the 28-year-old Venezuelan yielded three runs or fewer. Carraso improved to 2-0 in three career games (two starts) versus Cincinnati on May 22, when he gave up two runs and four hits in six frames.

Cueto is coming off a loss at Miami on July 12 in which he was tagged for five runs - three earned - in five innings. The 29-year-old Dominican had given up a total of three runs over 23 frames in his previous three starts. Cueto has been superb against Cleveland in his career, going 4-0 with two complete games and a 2.08 ERA in six outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Bruce’s homer on Saturday left him four shy of 200 for his career.

2. Cleveland CF Michael Bourn is a lifetime .375 hitter against Cueto.

3. Cincinnati LHP Tony Cingrani (shoulder) tossed five scoreless innings Friday in a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville and could start against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

PREDICTION: Reds 3, Indians 2