Preview: Indians at Reds

The Cleveland Indians put up 28 runs in a pair of dominating victories in their half of a home-and-home series against the Cincinnati Reds and kept the hits coming when the series shifted. The Reds will try to avoid a sweep of their portion of the four-game set when they host the Indians in the finale on Thursday.

Indians outfielder Rajai Davis got Sunday off after going 0-for-18 in the previous four games, and the rest day seems to have done wonders for his swing. Davis is 7-for-12 with nine runs scored and seven RBIs in the first three games against Cincinnati and belted a two-run homer in the ninth inning on Wednesday – his second blast of the game – to force extra innings. The Cincinnati bullpen has been the subject of much criticism and will be under the microscope again after Tony Cingrani blew the save and Keyvius Sampson allowed a go-ahead homer in the 12th inning of the 8-7 setback. The Reds have dropped six of their last seven games to fall 10 games under .500 (15-25).

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Josh Tomlin (5-0, 3.82 ERA) vs. Reds RH Tim Adleman (1-1, 3.38)

Tomlin had his streak of five straight wins come to an end with a no decision against the Minnesota Twins on Friday. The Texas native was ripped for three home runs and charged with four runs – three earned – on four hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. Tomlin is making his fifth career start in the intrastate rivalry and is 1-2 with a 5.32 ERA against Cincinnati.

Adleman suffered his first major league loss last time out, when he was reached for three runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings at Philadelphia on Saturday. The 28-year-old surrendered a total of three runs and seven hits in 11 innings over his first two starts while striking out 10. Adleman is making his first appearance against an American League opponent and is looking for his second home win.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds RF Jay Bruce hit his 127th and 128th career home runs at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, passing Adam Dunn (126) for first place in the stadium’s history.

2. Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor belted the go-ahead homer on Wednesday and is 9-for-17 in the series.

3. Cincinnati 3B Eugenio Suarez has homered in three of the last four games.

PREDICTION: Indians 8, Reds 3