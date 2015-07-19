Indians 9, Reds 4

CINCINNATI -- The rematch of Cleveland’s Corey Kluber and Cincinnati’s Anthony DeSclafani was, at best, only half as good as the original.

Kluber limited the Reds to three runs and seven hits in 7 2/3 innings and DeSclafani (5-7) gave up six runs and five extra-base hits, including a three-run homer by left fielder Michael Brantley and two-run shot by right fielder Brandon Moss in the Indians’ 9-4 win on Saturday night.

Catcher Yan Gomes added his fourth homer of the season, a three-shot off Nate Adcock in the seventh inning, as the Indians matched their season high in home runs while scoring their most runs since beating Texas 12-3 on May 27.

Kluber (5-10), who was 1-5 in his previous eight starts, finished with one walk and five strikeouts as the Indians snapped a three-game losing streak. Two of the runs charged to Kluber scored on Reds right fielder Jay Bruce’s three-run homer off reliever Cody Allen with two outs in the eighth.

Cleveland’s runs were the most scored in any of Kluber’s 20 starts this season, helping the Indians snap a nine-game losing streak at Great American Ball Park and clinch the season series against Cincinnati with their fourth win in five games.

Brantley hit a three-run homer in Cleveland’s last win in Cincinnati, a 3-1 victory on July 2, 2011.

Second baseman Brandon Phillips and first baseman Joey Votto, the top two hitters in the Cincinnati batting order, each had three hits and Votto added a walk. But Home Run Derby champion Todd Frazier went 0-for-4 and now is hitless in nine at-bats in the Reds’ first two games of the second half of the season.

DeSclafani and Kluber squared off on May 23 in Cleveland in a game won 2-1 by the Indians. Kluber, the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, allowed nine hits in eight innings and DeSclafani gave up three in seven innings that day.

The Indians collected that many hits on his first six pitches in the rematch with singles by second baseman Jason Kipnis and shortstop Francisco Lindor and a 365-foot, three-run homer into the right field seats by Brantley, his sixth home run of the season.

Cincinnati’s first at-bat started in similar fashion with Phillips’ leadoff single and Votto’s double, but Frazier bounced back to the pitcher before Bruce drove in Phillips with a sacrifice fly. Votto was thrown out trying to advance for a double play.

The Indians broke the game open in the third. Lindor led off with a double to right and was safe when shortstop Eugenio Suarez failed to catch Phillips’ throw on Brantley’s lineout. First baseman Carlos Santana cashed in on the second chance with an RBI double. Moss followed with his 15th homer of the season.

DeSclafani lasted five innings, allowing eight hits -- including more than one homer for the first time this season -- and six runs with no walks and four strikeouts.

NOTES: The start of Indians OF Nick Swisher’s minor league rehab assignment was pushed back from Sunday to Monday. Swisher, on the disabled list since June 14 because of left knee inflammation, took batting practice and worked out with Class A Lake County on Friday and Saturday, and was scheduled to do so again on Sunday before serving as the team’s designated hitter on Monday, “If everything goes well,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. ... Indians RF Brandon Moss went into Saturday’s game hitless in his last 20 at-bats, while CF Michael Bourn was zero for his last 15. ... The 93 pitches thrown on Friday by Reds LHP Tony Cingrani in five innings of his fourth rehab game were enough for manager Bryan Price to practically pencil him in as the starter in one of the games of Cincinnati’s doubleheader against the Cubs on Wednesday. Cingrani has strung together 14 scoreless innings during his rehab stint. “I don’t know if he needs another rehab outing before making a start here,” Price said on Saturday. ... Reds SS Eugenio Suarez celebrated his 24th birthday on Saturday, in part by riding around the clubhouse on a black, two-wheeled, electric scooter.