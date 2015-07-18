Leake helps Reds beat Indians

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Reds right-hander Mike Leake has not had any formal discussions with club officials about a potential trade. But Leake, who’s a free agent after this season, sees the writing on the wall.

“I think it’s more likely that I’ll get traded than stay here,” Leake said.

In his past two starts, Leake has not done anything to discourage potential suitors.

On Friday, Leake overcame a lengthy rain delay to pitch six solid innings, and Marlon Byrd fell a triple shy of the cycle, lifting Cincinnati to a 6-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians in the opener of a three-game series at rainy Great American Ball Park.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto added a solo homer, his 16th of the season, in support of Leake, who didn’t miss a beat after a one-hour, five-minute rain delay.

“I threw the equivalent of two innings (during the delay),” Leake said.

Leake (7-5) gave up one run and four hits while throwing 92 pitches. He also contributed an RBI squeeze bunt in the second and a two-run double in the third.

In his past 14 innings over two starts, Leake has allowed one run and seven hits.

“It’s more motivation than anything else,” said Leake of the trade rumors. “It sucks that we’ve had the season that we’ve had. But if they are going to trade me, I‘m eager to play for a winning team. A team that’s in it.”

Byrd, who also has been mentioned in trade rumors, went 4-for-4 with his 15th homer of the season, a triple, a double and two singles on Friday.

“It’s a good start (to the second half),” said Byrd, who collected his ninth multi-hit game since June 21. “Just trying to keep the momentum after the break.”

Cleveland (42-47) managed six hits on Friday. Two of those were doubles by center fielder Michael Brantley.

Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer (8-6) lost for the first time since June 28, allowing five earned runs and seven hits, including a season-high two homers, in four innings.

“I wanted to throw a simulated game on Monday, but that didn’t work out,” said Bauer, who last pitched on July 8. “I ended up throwing a bullpen. Not pitching in nine days was a little tough. It was a different feeling from what I’ve had the rest of the season.”

Cleveland’s bats briefly woke up in the sixth when shortstop Francisco Lindor led off with a single and left fielder David Murphy followed with a double to put runners at first and third. But Leake staved off a big inning as Lindor scored the Indians’ lone run on first baseman Carlos Santana’s groundout.

Bauer caught too much of the plate in the second inning with an 0-2 pitch, and Byrd made him pay with a home run into the right-field seats for a 1-0 lead. Shortstop Eugenio Suarez later scored Cincinnati’s second run when Leake placed his squeeze bunt perfectly up the first-base line.

“Anything we could do to put some more runs across, get some separation from that club,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “(The Indians) have weapons up and down the lineup.”

Bauer avoided additional damage when he fanned Votto with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Cincinnati loaded the bases again in the third, and Leake came through with a two-run double to the wall in right-center field to make the score 4-0 just moments before the skies opened up.

Both starting pitchers returned to the mound after the rain delay with varying degrees of success.

Leake cruised. Meanwhile, Votto crushed a 3-1 pitch from Bauer an estimated 418 feet to center in the fourth, putting the Reds ahead by five.

“The first inning, I felt pretty good,” Francona said of Bauer. “He had a good cutter, the best cutter I’ve seen him have this season, but then he started falling behind. They scored a run with some old-school small ball, and he started working behind more. It wasn’t his best night after that.”

NOTES: Cincinnati recalled RHP Jumbo Diaz from Triple-A Louisville and optioned RHP Carlos Contreras to Triple-A. ... The Reds claimed RHP Donn Roach off waivers from the Chicago Cubs and optioned him to Triple-A. ... The Reds outrighted RHP Donovan Hand to Triple-A Louisville after he was designated for assignment earlier in the week. ... Indians LHP Nick Hagadone is getting a second medical opinion on his elbow after he injured it Wednesday during a rehab appearance for Class A Mahoning Valley. Hagadone has been on the disabled list with a lower-back strain since July 8. ... Indians OF Nick Swisher, on the DL with left knee inflammation, took batting practice for Class A Lake County on Friday and will do so again Saturday before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment. ... Reds RHP Mike Leake’s 75 hits are the most for any major league pitcher since 2010. ... The Reds have had 18 rain delays (11 at home) this season totaling 22 hours, 45 minutes.