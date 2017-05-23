Reds cool off Indians with 5-1 victory

CINCINNATI -- Scott Schebler went hitless in 13 consecutive at-bats last week but only struck out twice. He figured it was just a matter of time before a few of his hard-hit balls would start to find gaps.

On Monday night, Schebler homered for the third straight game, and Scott Feldman allowed one run through six innings, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-1 victory over the Cleveland Indians in the opener of a four-game, home-and-home interleague series at Great American Ball Park.

Schebler homered in three straight games for the first time in his career. His first-inning homer on Monday was his sixth hit in 10 at-bats since ending the skid. He went 1-for-4 on Monday.

"It's like I told you guys, I felt like I was hitting the ball well," Schebler said. "I try not to read too much into (the home runs). I'm just trying not to do too much with it, just keep swinging and performances like this will happen."

Tucker Barnhart went 2-for-3 with a double for Cincinnati, which won for just the second time in 10 games. The Reds (21-23) lost all four games to the Indians last season.

Jason Kipnis homered for Cleveland (23-20), which was coming off a three-game sweep at Houston.

Indians starter Josh Tomlin (2-6) allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits in 6 1/3 innings. He fanned four without issuing a walk.

"I felt good my last start, but stuff just kind of snowballed in a hurry," Tomlin said. "Same thing here. I get a quick out in the seventh, then two quick hits. I've got to do a better job limiting the damage."

Feldman struck out the first five batters he faced, four swinging. Jose Ramirez was the only Indians batter to put the ball in play in the first two innings, and he was retired on a diving catch by center field Billy Hamilton to end the second.

"He lived at the bottom of the zone and we didn't do a lot," said Indians manager Terry Francona. "He went right through our first five hitters. You've got a guy pounding it down and they're calling it, he's going to keep doing it. I don't blame him."

Hamilton singled and scored the Reds' first run on Adam Duvall's single in the first inning.

Schebler launched Tomlin's first pitch in the second into the right-center-field seats for his 13th home run, making the score 2-0.

"The home run was a pitch in the middle of the plate," Tomlin said. "After that, I was able to locate it on the edges."

Kipnis' solo shot in the sixth cut the lead to 2-1, but that was the extent of the Indians' scoring.

The Reds padded the advantage in the seventh with an RBI safety squeeze bunt single by Arismendy Alcantara. Tomlin fielded that ball threw wildly to first as Jose Peraza scored, putting runners on second and third. Zack Cozart followed with a two-run single.

"It was a good bunt and I made a bad play on it," Tomlin said. "It ended up costing us a run. I rushed it a little bit. I just made a bad play."

Cincinnati's Raisel Iglesias allowed a hit and struck out two in the ninth in a non-save situation.

Cleveland went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left seven on base.

"This was the defending American League champions," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "You don't think you'll hold them down the whole game."

The Reds' victory didn't come without a moment of good fortune. With Cincinnati leading 2-1 with two runners aboard in the sixth, former Red Edwin Encarnacion launched Feldman's pitch an estimated 428 feet to left field. But, just barely foul.

"Almost gave me a heart attack," Feldman said. "I probably went inside one too many times. Probably didn't get it in there far enough."

NOTES: Indians RHP Corey Kluber will throw around five innings in a rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Columbus. He is on the 10-day disabled list due to lower back issues. ... Indians RHP Carlos Carrasco will start Tuesday night against the Reds on seven days' rest after leaving his last outing with pectoral tightness. ... Reds LHP Brandon Finnegan will throw off the bullpen mound Tuesday for the first time since going on the DL on April 16 because of a left shoulder strain. ... Reds SS Zack Cozart returned to the lineup after missing one game with a sore wrist and went 1-for-4.