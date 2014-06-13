Preview: Indians at Red Sox

Justin Masterson sent the Boston Red Sox into their most recent tailspin with a dominant performance 11 days ago, but the right-hander will be looking to halt his team’s three-game slide on Friday. Masterson aims to win his third straight start when the Cleveland Indians continue their four-game series in Boston. Masterson struck out 10 and allowed three hits over seven scoreless innings to beat the Red Sox on June 2 - the first game of Boston’s 2-7 road trip.

A return to Fenway Park helped jump-start the Red Sox, who had scored one run in their previous three games before posting a 5-1 victory over Cleveland in the series opener. Daniel Nava, who has been sent to the minors twice this season, collected three hits Thursday to boost his career numbers to 19-for-43 in 14 games against the Indians. Brock Holt, who started the season in Triple-A, is batting a team-high .336 after hitting safely in 11 of 12 games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Justin Masterson (4-4, 4.61 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH John Lackey (7-4, 3.18)

Masterson followed up his gem against Boston by limiting Texas to two runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings on Sunday en route to his first road win of the season. Traded to Cleveland by Boston during the 2009 season, Masterson has been hit-or-miss, permitting at least five runs in six starts and holding opponents to two earned runs or fewer on eight occasions. He is 4-3 with a 3.66 ERA in eight outings versus his former club.

Lackey bounced back from a hard-luck loss to Masterson and the Indians by beating Detroit in his second straight eight-inning stint, giving up two earned runs and seven hits. Lackey has surrendered three runs or fewer in eight of his last nine turns and has pitched at least seven innings in six of those outings. Lackey has made 18 career starts against the Indians, posting a 7-8 record with a 3.93 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox closer Koji Uehara has converted all 14 save chances and has not allowed a run in his last 18 innings.

2. Indians 3B Lonnie Chisenhall, who sat out the series opener, has multiple hits in five straight games and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.

3. Lackey has stymied Indians SS Asdrubal Cabrera (5-for-27) and 1B Nick Swisher (10-for-64).

PREDICTION: Red Sox 4, Indians 3