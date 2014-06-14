Preview: Indians at Red Sox

Returning to Fenway Park has served to resuscitate the Boston Red Sox, who will go for their eighth consecutive home victory on Saturday against the Cleveland Indians in the third contest of a four-game series. The Red Sox scored just one run in a three-game series at Baltimore to conclude a 2-7 road trip, but have amassed 15 runs in two games versus the Indians, including a season-high total in Friday’s 10-3 rout. Boston right-hander Jake Peavy eyes his first win since April 25.

Cleveland swept a three-game set against the Red Sox as part of a 9-1 surge prior to their current skid, during which the team has been outscored 28-11. The Indians were forced to use six relievers after Justin Masterson lasted only two-plus frames Friday, putting the pressure on rookie left-hander T.J. House to provide some innings in his fifth career start. Michael Brantley is on a tear, going 10-for-22 and collecting multiple hits four times during a five-game hitting streak.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians LH T.J. House (0-1, 5.24 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Jake Peavy (1-4, 4.76)

House could be pitching to keep his spot in the starting rotation - and in the majors - with Zach McAllister expected to come off the disabled list next week. The 24-year-old from Louisiana didn’t help his chances last time out, giving up six runs (five earned) in only 3 1/3 innings of a loss at Texas. House is struggling with the long ball in his brief career, surrendering four homers in four major-league starts.

Keeping the ball in the park has also been an issue for Peavy, who coughed up three homers in a 4-0 loss at Baltimore on Monday to run his winless drought to eight starts. Peavy has allowed at least three runs in seven straight starts, including a loss at Cleveland on June 3 in which he permitted five runs over 6 1/3 innings. He continues to put runners on base, allowing at least eight hits in six straight turns.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox OF Daniel Nava is 21-for-47 and has hit in 14 of 15 career games against Cleveland.

2. Indians 2B Jason Kipnis and 3B Lonnie Chisenhall had respective hitting streaks of 10 and nine games halted in Friday’s loss.

3. Peavy is 5-4 with a 4.18 ERA in 12 career starts versus the Indians.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Red Sox 3