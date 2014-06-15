Preview: Indians at Red Sox

The Cleveland Indians will turn to Corey Kluber on Sunday in an attempt to salvage a split of their four-game series against the host Boston Red Sox. The Indians could use an extended outing from Kluber, who is among the American League leaders in strikeouts, after their bullpen was taxed for a second straight game. Despite stranding 13 runners and going 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position, Cleveland put an end to its four-game losing streak with Saturday’s 3-2 victory.

The most recent setback was a stark reminder as to why the Red Sox face an uphill climb to defend their World Series championship - it was Boston’s AL-leading 14th one-run defeat. Shortstop Stephen Drew, sidelined for the past six games with a strained right oblique, could return to the lineup after passing a battery of tests. Saturday’s loss snapped a seven-game winning streak at Fenway Park for the Red Sox, who have lost eight of their last 12 overall.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (6-4, 3.35 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Brandon Workman (1-0, 2.86)

Kluber was 4-0 and a strikeout machine, averaging 10 per game in six starts in May, but his fortunes have taken a dip in two outings this month. He allowed six runs (three earned) over five innings of a 9-5 loss at Kansas City in his last turn and took a no-decision versus Boston in his previous start, giving up four runs in 6 1/3 innings. He has never beaten Boston, going 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA in four appearances (three starts).

Workman made a strong case to remain in the starting rotation with the best performance of his brief major-league career Tuesday, blanking Baltimore on one hit over 6 2/3 innings. Workman did not factor in the decision in his previous outing in Cleveland, giving up three runs on four hits over five innings. Set to make his eighth career start, Workman has permitted only one homer in 28 1/3 innings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox 3B/OF Brock Holt is batting a team-best .338 and has his safely in 13 of 14 games.

2. Indians LF Michael Brantley is 12-for-22 during a six-game hitting streak.

3. Red Sox DH David Ortiz needs one double to move past Wade Boggs (422) for sole possession of fourth place on the franchise all-time list.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Red Sox 3