Preview: Indians at Red Sox

Terry Francona enjoyed a lot of success as the manager of the Boston Red Sox, including a pair of World Series titles, and had a strong beginning to his tenure with the Cleveland Indians. But when Francona brings his Indians to Boston for the start of a three-game series on Monday, both teams will just be trying to scratch their way out of last place in their respective divisions.

Francona will also get a chance to visit with his former pitching coach and current Red Sox manager John Farrell, who revealed he was diagnosed with lymphoma on Friday. Farrell will not manage for the rest of the season while he receives treatment but is around the team in Boston and watched as the Red Sox put up 45 runs and 60 hits while taking two of three from the Seattle Mariners over the weekend. Francona watched his offense go into a two-day slump over the weekend in back-to-back 4-1 losses to the Minnesota Twins, robbing the Indians of a chance to claim a third straight series win. Cleveland will send Danny Salazar to the mound to try to slow down Boston’s attack while Matt Barnes makes his first major-league start for the Red Sox.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (10-6, 3.26 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Matt Barnes (3-2, 5.64)

Salazar has put together six straight quality starts and allowed one or no earned runs in each of his last three turns. The 25-year-old struck out eight and allowed one run on four hits and five walks over 7 1/3 innings to earn a win over the New York Yankees on Wednesday. Salazar is making his first appearance against Boston and is 5-4 with a 3.35 ERA in 12 road starts this season.

Barnes is being summoned from Triple-A to take over the rotation spot vacated by knuckleballer Steven Wright (concussion). Barnes made 21 relief appearances for the Red Sox this season before being sent down to Pawtucket and moving back into the rotation. The Connecticut native allowed 12 runs – 10 earned – in 6 2/3 innings spread over 10 appearances as a reliever at Fenway Park this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. is 14-for-27 with 13 RBIs, 12 runs scored and 10 extra-base hits in the last six games.

2. Cleveland LF Michael Brantley (left shoulder) could return to the lineup on Monday and serve as DH.

3. Boston 3B Pablo Sandoval (elbow) and LF Hanley Ramirez (foot) remain day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Indians 8, Red Sox 4