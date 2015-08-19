Preview: Indians at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are well into evaluation mode for next season and have to be happy about some of the young players stepping up on offense. Travis Shaw, Mookie Betts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and company will try to lead the Red Sox to a series win when they host the rubber match of the three-game series on Wednesday.

While the pitching and the play of big-money veterans Hanley Ramirez and Pablo Sandoval has been an issue, Boston is consistently getting strong play from Betts and Xander Bogaerts, who have been joined by a host of others recently. Rookies Rusney Castillo and Blake Swihart combined for three RBIs in Tuesday’s 9-1 triumph while Betts plated three, Bogaerts doubled and Shaw went 4-for-4 with two runs scored in support of fellow rookie Eduardo Rodriguez’s eight strong innings. The Indians are trying to turn some of their roster over to younger players as well, and shortstop Francisco Lindor has hit safely in 12 of the last 13 games. Reigning American league Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber will take on the Red Sox’s surging offense while Joe Kelly take the mound for Boston.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (8-12, 3.34 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Joe Kelly (5-6, 5.69)

Kluber is looking for his third straight complete-game victory after dominating Minnesota in back-to-back starts. The 29-year-old allowed one run and three hits while striking out 10 on Aug. 9 and surrendered one hit – a solo homer – while punching out seven five days later. Kluber has never won against Boston, posting an 0-1 record with a 5.56 ERA in five games – four starts.

Kelly is another Red Sox player trying to earn himself a job for next season and is aiming for his fourth straight win. The 27-year-old allowed one run on four hits and a pair of walks in six innings against Seattle on Friday but has not gone more than six innings since May 20. Kelly is boosting his strikeout numbers in August with 19 in 16 1/3 innings this month.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Indians placed 1B/3B Chris Johnson on the 15-day DL due to an infection in his left index finger.

2. Red Sox UTL Brock Holt is 14-for-29 with eight RBIs, four doubles and two triples during a six-game hitting streak.

3. Boston named Dave Dombrowski president of baseball operations and announced that GM Ben Cherington will step down.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 6, Indians 5