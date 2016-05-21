Preview: Indians at Red Sox

The Cleveland Indians have ignited their offense during their five-game winning streak while the Boston Red Sox have suddenly cooled en route to losing three of their last four contests. The Indians look to continue their torrid stretch at the plate and vie for a series victory on Saturday when they face the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Jason Kipnis belted a three-run homer in Friday’s 4-2 triumph and is 16-for-44 (.364) with three blasts, 10 RBIs and seven runs scored in his last 10 games. An impressive stretch to be certain but it pales in comparison to that of Jackie Bradley Jr., who emphatically extended his career-best hitting streak to 25 games with a solo homer. The 26-year-old is batting .409 with eight blasts, 29 RBIs and 16 runs during the stretch heading into Saturday’s tilt versus Trevor Bauer. Boston counters with fellow righty Joe Kelly, who is expected to be activated from the disabled list after being sidelined for a month with a right shoulder impingement.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (3-1, 3.89 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Joe Kelly (0-1, 9.35)

Bauer received his first blemish of the season on Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits in 6 2/3 innings of a 5-1 setback to Minnesota. The 25-year-old struck out a season-high eight batters and 15 in his last two starts, the latter of which equaled the sum of his previous five outings. Bauer didn’t walk out unscathed in a relief appearance versus Boston on April 5, allowing a homer and two runs total on two hits in one inning of work.

Kelly was dominant in his last rehabilitation outing on Monday, striking out 10 over 6 1/3 innings with Triple-A Pawtucket. The 27-year-old’s initial three performances this season with Boston were difficult to digest, as he allowed nine runs on 14 hits while walking 10 batters in 8 2/3 innings. Perhaps a visit from Cleveland will help Kelly get back on his feet as he is 1-0 with a stingy 0.82 ERA in two career encounters.

WALK-OFFS

1. Boston SS Xander Bogaerts is riding a career-best 14-game hitting streak.

2. Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor is 17-for-35 (.486) with eight runs scored and six RBIs in his last eight games.

3. Red Sox DH David Ortiz is 0-for-8 with three strikeouts in the last two contests.

PREDICTION: Red Sox 4, Indians 3