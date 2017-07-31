Preview: Indians at Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have the misfortune of playing the two hottest teams in the American League in back-to-back series and did not fare so well in the first. The Red Sox, who needed extra innings to avoid a sweep at home in a three-game series against Kansas City over the weekend, will welcome the AL Central-leading Cleveland Indians for the start of a three-game set on Monday.

The Indians had a nine-game winning streak come to an end with a 3-1 loss at the Chicago White Sox on Sunday but got another strong start, this time from right-hander Josh Tomlin, who took a no-hitter through four innings before being removed due to hamstring tightness. Cleveland's starters have posted 2.97 ERA in the last 10 games to help the team maintain a two-game edge over the Royals in the Central. The lone dud in that span from the Indians' rotation came from Mike Clevinger, who will try to redeem himself when he goes up against Boston veteran Doug Fister on Monday. The Red Sox managed to snap Kansas City's nine-game winning streak with an extra-innings triumph on Saturday but watched a lead evaporate in the late innings on Sunday and enter the week one-half game behind the New York Yankees in the AL East.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Mike Clevinger (5-3, 3.20 ERA) vs. Red Sox RH Doug Fister (0-5, 7.46)

Clevinger was lit up for six runs - five earned - on nine hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday but escaped a loss when the offense exploded in an 11-7 win. The Florida native allowed a total of two earned runs and 10 hits in 24 innings over his previous four turns. Clevinger is making his first career appearance against the Red Sox and is 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA in seven road starts this season.

Fister is returning to the rotation to take the spot of David Price, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with elbow soreness last week. The Fresno State product failed to complete five innings in any of his last three starts and was bounced from the rotation after surrendering six runs on seven hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings against Toronto on July 20. Fister has plenty of experience against Cleveland from his time with Detroit in the AL Central and is 5-4 with a 3.13 ERA in 16 career starts against the Indians.

Walk-Offs

1. Indians 2B Jason Kipnis (hamstring) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus on Sunday but there is still no firm timetable for his return.

2. Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia (knee) sat out the last two games and is day-to-day.

3. Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor hit safely in each of the last 10 games.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, Red Sox 4