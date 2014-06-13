Red Sox 5, Indians 2: David Ortiz swatted a two-run homer to back 7 2/3 strong innings from Jon Lester as host Boston won the opener of the four-game series.

Brock Holt had two hits and two RBIs while Daniel Nava went 3-for-4 for the Red Sox, who were swept by Cleveland last week as part of a 2-7 road trip. Lester (7-7) improved to 7-1 lifetime against the Indians, allowing two runs - one earned - on eight hits before Koji Uehara worked a perfect ninth for his 14th save.

Jason Kipnis had a pair of hits and drove in both runs while Michael Brantley and Yan Gomes also recorded two hits apiece for Cleveland, which suffered its third straight loss to drop to 3-4 on its 10-game road trip. Josh Tomlin (4-3) was tagged for four runs - three earned - on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Indians shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera’s error in the second inning led to Grady Sizemore’s RBI ground-rule double before the Red Sox made it 3-0 when Ortiz launched a fastball from Tomlin into the bleachers in center in the fifth for his 15th homer. Lester dropped a throw at first base in the sixth and it resulted in two runs when Brantley followed with a double and Kipnis singled home a pair to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Jonathan Herrera’s two-out triple in the sixth chased Tomlin in favor of left-hander Nick Hagadone, who walked Jackie Bradley Jr. before Holt sliced a two-run double over the head of Brantley in left field to restore the three-run advantage. Bradley preserved the lead in the seventh with a long running catch in center before turning to double off Mike Aviles at first base.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Indians manager Terry Francona opted not to start red-hot 3B Lonnie Chisenhall, who has hit safely in nine straight games and recorded multiple hits in his last five. ... Red Sox 3B Xander Bogaerts, hitless in his last 16 at-bats, got the night off while SS Stephen Drew (right oblique) sat out his fourth straight game and will have an MRI exam on Friday. ... Cleveland activated 1B Nick Swisher (knee) from the 15-day disabled list and placed DH Jason Giambi on the DL due to inflammation in his left knee.