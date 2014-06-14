(Updated: ADDS Boston runs are season high in Para 2)

Red Sox 10, Indians 3: Dustin Pedroia celebrated the birth of his third child by driving in a pair of runs and scoring twice as host Boston sent Cleveland to its fourth consecutive defeat.

Mike Napoli and A.J. Pierzynski each drove two runs, Daniel Nava and Jackie Bradley Jr. had two hits and an RBI apiece and Xander Bogaerts homered as the Red Sox set a season high for runs scored and won their seventh straight home game. John Lackey (8-4) gave up three runs in 6 2/3 innings to win his second straight start.

Carlos Santana smacked a two-run homer and Michael Brantley had an RBI double among his two hits for the Indians, who fell to 3-5 on their 10-game road trip. Justin Masterson (4-5) failed to record an out in the third inning and was charged with five runs on three hits and four walks against his former team.

Santana drilled a breaking ball over the Indians’ bullpen in right for a 2-0 lead in the top of the second, but Boston answered with three in the bottom of the inning on Pierzynski’s two-run double to the triangle in center and Bradley’s RBI triple to right-center. Back-to-back doubles by Asdrubal Cabrera and Brantley tied it at 3-3 in the third, but Boston struck again in the bottom of the frame.

Masterson was yanked after walking the first two batters for the second straight inning and Napoli plated both runners with an opposite-field double off reliever Kyle Crockett for a 5-3 edge. Boston broke it open with four runs on five hits in the seventh, including a two-run double from Pedroia and run-scoring double by Nava.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nava is 21-for-47 lifetime against the Indians and has hit safely in 14 of 15 games against them. ... Brantley has multiple hits four times during a five-game hitting streak but 2B Jason Kipnis and 3B Lonnie Chisenhall had their hitting streaks snapped at 10 and nine games, respectively ... Bogaerts halted an 0-for-19 slide with his solo blast in the bottom of the eighth.