Indians 3, Red Sox 2
#Intel
June 14, 2014 / 11:52 PM / 3 years ago

Indians 3, Red Sox 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Indians 3, Red Sox 2: Michael Brantley had a pair of hits and scored the tiebreaking run on a bases-loaded walk as visiting Cleveland snapped a four-game losing streak.

Asdrubal Cabrera had an RBI double among his two hits and Jason Kipnis went 3-for-5 as the Indians halted Boston’s string of seven straight wins at Fenway Park. John Axford (2-3) worked an inning in relief of rookie T.J. House (two runs, 5 1/3 innings) for the win and Cody Allen worked a perfect ninth to notch his seventh save.

David Ortiz had an RBI double while Brock Holt and Jonny Gomes collected two hits apiece for the Red Sox, who fell to 4-8 in their last 12. Craig Breslow (2-2) gave up two runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning after Jake Peavy escaped numerous jams in six innings of one-run ball.

The Red Sox scored in their first at-bat when Xander Bogaerts reached on a single and scored on Ortiz’s line double to the base of the wall in right field. Cleveland tied it in similar fashion in the third on Michael Bourn’s one-out single and Cabrera’s RBI double down the right-field line.

Dustin Pedroia led off the sixth with a ground-rule double and came home when the Indians failed to turn an inning-ending double play on Gomes’ grounder to shortstop. Cleveland scored twice in the seventh when catcher A.J. Pierzynski dropped a throw on a play at the plate following singles by Cabrera and Brantley off Breslow before Junichi Tazawa walked Carlos Santana with the bases loaded to plate the decisive run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brantley had his fourth straight two-hit game and has multiple hits five times during his six-game hitting streak, going 12-for-22 in that span. ... Ortiz’s first-inning double was his 442nd two-bagger with Boston, tying Wade Boggs for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. ... Kipnis, who had a 10-game hitting streak snapped in Friday’s loss, boosted his career batting average to .357 against Boston with his three hits.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.