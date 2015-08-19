Red Sox 9, Indians 1

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox won a baseball game but made much bigger noise off the field on Tuesday night.

During the 9-1 rout of the Cleveland Indians, the Red Sox, whose manager, John Farrell, underwent his first chemotherapy treatment in the morning, announced they had hired Dave Dombrowski to be the club’s new president of baseball operations. He replaces president and CEO Larry Lucchino, who resigned.

It was also announced that general manager Ben Cherington was stepping down but will assist Dombrowski, recently let go by the Detroit Tigers and quickly hired in Boston.

The Red Sox recently hired deposed Los Angeles Angels GM Jerry DiPoto as a consultant.

It was only recently that team owner John Henry said he expected Cherington to be the GM “for a long time.”

In the game, rookie left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez pitched eight innings of six-hit ball and the Red Sox collected 16 hits to even the series between the last-place teams at 1-1.

Rodriguez had allowed between six and nine runs in four of his previous 11 starts, including the last one, but was great on Tuesday to go to 7-5. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.

Rookie first baseman Travis Shaw had four hits, second baseman Brock Holt three, DH David Ortiz picked up a pair of doubles as the Red Sox, who had 45 runs on 60 hits in three games over the weekend before being stopped by Danny Salazar on Monday, came through again.

Center fielder Mookie Betts, given an extra life when his third-strike foul tip may or may not have been tipped, delivered a three-run double in a four-run second inning that chased loser Trevor Bauer (9-10).

Betts appeared to miss a pitch that wound up in the dirt and immediately walked away -- a sign he didn’t think he fouled the ball off. Interim manager Torey Lovullo came out and asked for a check to first and umpire Mark Wegner said foul tip into the dirt. Replays showed otherwise, but Betts was allowed to return (the Indians didn’t challenge and could have) and ripped a three-run double off the wall in left. He scored on Holt’s second hit of the first two innings.

A throwing error by Cleveland third baseman Mike Aviles contributed to the big inning but all the runs were earned.

Holt tripled in the first and scored on Ortiz’s first double, which caromed off the top of the low barrier down the right field line. The Red Sox challenged that call, asking for a home run but the call was confirmed.

In the third, Shaw’s second single started a two-out rally, with right fielder Rusney Castillo walking and catcher Blake Swihart delivering the sixth run with a single. Castillo then became the second Red Sox runner in three innings to get trapped off third, ending the inning.

Ortiz stroked his second double, moved to third on Shaw’s third single and scored on Castillo’s infield hit in the fifth.

Bauer, who allowed six runs in 3 1/3 innings in his previous start, was gone after striking out shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

NOTES: Indians manager Terry Francona and bench coach Brad Mills, who both worked with John Farrell in Boston, met the Red Sox manager at Massachusetts General Hospital for his first round of chemotherapy on Tuesday. “I met him there,” Francona said. “I told him point blank, I said, ‘I‘m not here as your friend. You owe me $20. If something happens to you, I want $20.'” ... The Indians activated 2B Jason Kipnis (shoulder) from the disabled list but he wasn’t in the lineup. Kipnis said he won’t need surgery after the season. ... Indians 1B Chris Johnson, whose left hand was infected by a spider bite, was placed on the DL and was returning to Cleveland for treatment. ... Indians RHP Gavin Floyd, out since undergoing elbow surgery during spring training, is slated for his first rehab start in Class A ball on Wednesday night. ... RHP Joe Kelly goes for his fourth straight win when he faces Cleveland RHP Corey Kluber in Wednesday night’s series finale.