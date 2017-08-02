Vazquez's 3-run HR in ninth rallies Red Sox past Indians

BOSTON -- Christian Vazquez socked a walk-off, three-run homer in the ninth inning to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 12-10 win over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Vazquez came to the plate with runners on first and second and two outs against Indians closer Cody Allen (0-6). Both runners moved up on an Allen wild pitch before Vazquez clubbed his first career walk-off homer over the Green Monster in left-center field.

Jose Ramirez had scored on a Craig Kimbrel wild pitch in the ninth to put Cleveland up 10-9 after Kimbrel blew his fourth save by allowing a game-tying solo homer to Francisco Lindor.

Eduardo Nunez had three hits and four RBIs, Mitch Moreland crushed his 13th home run -- a three-run shot -- and Brock Holt and Mookie Betts each had an RBI for the Red Sox.

Boston (58-50) won its second straight game, having taken the series opener 6-2 on Monday. The Red Sox jumped a half-game ahead of the Yankees atop the American League East after a New York loss.

Brandon Guyer and Edwin Encarnacion each clubbed two-run homers for the Indians, their second and 22nd respectively, and Carlos Santana (15th) and Lindor (17th) each crushed solo shots.

Santana had three RBIs and Michael Brantley also drove in a run for Cleveland (58-47), which has dropped three straight after its season-high, nine-game winning streak.

Red Sox starter Chris Sale was knocked around to the tune of a season-worst seven runs, eight hits and a walk in five innings, ending his scoreless streak at 21 1/3 innings.

Sale, who struck out five, had not allowed a run in his last three starts coming in. The last time he allowed seven or more runs was July 8, 2016, when he coughed up eight to the Atlanta Braves as a member of the Chicago White Sox.

Sale's career ERA against Cleveland ballooned to 4.44.

Kimbrel, despite blowing the save, got the win and improved to 3-0.

Indians starter Carlos Carrasco departed with two outs in the second after giving up five runs, six hits and three walks (plus one intentional) with one strikeout.

Nunez's two-run double with one out in the sixth plated three runs as Chris Young scored on a throwing error to the plate by the Indians' Jose Ramirez to put Boston up 9-7.

Betts had brought the Red Sox within a run two at-bats earlier on his RBI infield single.

Santana crushed a leadoff home run to right off new Red Sox eighth-inning man Addison Reed, acquired from the New York Mets on Monday, to bring Cleveland within a run.

Encarnacion's bomb in the fifth, which traveled approximately 351 feet and bounced off the "AAA" sign on the Green Monster in left field, gave Cleveland a 7-5 lead.

Austin Jackson made a stunning catch to rob Hanley Ramirez of a home run to lead off the Boston fifth, flipping over the bullpen wall in center and hanging on for the catch.

Ramirez mouthed "whoa" in disbelief after the play and the Fenway Park crowd gave Jackson a standing ovation after the catch was confirmed by a crew-chief review.

The Indians scored three runs in the first inning off Sale, who had allowed three earned runs combined in 21 previous first innings this season.

Brantley's RBI single with nobody out opened the scoring and Santana followed with a two-out, two-run double.

Guyer made it 5-0 on his estimated 415-foot two-run homer over the Monster in left.

Moreland got three runs back for Boston with his three-run blast, approximately 402 feet, with one out in the second. It was his first homer in 28 games since June 26.

Holt's ensuing RBI single and Nunez's RBI double tied it 5-5 and ended Carrasco's night after only 56 pitches.

NOTES: Boston placed 2B Dustin Pedroia (left knee inflammation) on the 10-day disabled list and added RHP Addison Reed, acquired in a deadline-day trade Monday, to the 25-man roster. Pedroia missed three straight games before landing on the DL. "He's dealt with quite a bit of pain," manager John Farrell said. "For all of us that know Pedey, he's going to find a way (back). And I can't say that when he comes back he'll be pain-free, but ... felt like this was the best move at the moment." ... Cleveland activated veteran RHP Joe Smith, acquired in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, and optioned RHP Shawn Armstrong to Triple-A Columbus. ... Indians 2B Jason Kipnis (right hamstring strain) began a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. ... Indians RHP Trevor Bauer (9-8, 5.25 ERA) opposes Red Sox RHP Rick Porcello (4-14, 4.55 ERA) on Wednesday.