Preview: Indians at Royals

The Kansas City Royals haven’t shown much pop this season, but maybe they can pick up a few tips from the visiting Cleveland Indians when the American League Central rivals begin a brief two-game set Tuesday. The Indians slugged five home runs Tuesday — one more than the Royals have this month — and have gone deep on 14 occasions while winning nine of 10. Kansas City has a major league-low 28 homers in 63 games.

Lonnie Chisenhall powered Cleveland’s 17-7 rout of Texas on Monday, going 5-for-5 with three homers and a club record-tying nine RBIs. The surging Indians have pulled within two games of AL Central leader Detroit, but Kansas City isn’t far behind - having won seven of 11 to get within 3 1/2 games. The Indians took three of four from the Royals in April, and to change that trend Kansas City will have to solve right-hander Corey Kluber, who piled up 11 strikeouts and allowed just one unearned run and four hits in a complete game against it on April 24.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (6-3, 3.23 ERA) vs. Royals LH Jason Vargas (5-2, 3.28)

Cleveland has won the last six games Kluber has started, and he has picked up the win in four of them. The 27-year-old had his string of six straight quality starts snapped last time out, allowing four runs over 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision against Boston. Kluber is 3-0 with a 3.55 ERA in six starts versus Kansas City.

Vargas has recorded quality starts in three straight outings and five of his last six. He didn’t get a decision last time out but pitched well, holding St. Louis to two runs over eight innings before the Royals lost in extra innings. The 31-year-old is 2-2 with a 4.98 ERA in six starts against Cleveland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Chisenhall is hitting .500 with four homers and 16 RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak and has recorded multiple hits in six of his last 10 contests.

2. Royals CF Lorenzo Cain is 7-for-17 during a five-game hitting streak and is hitting .388 at home this season.

3. The Indians have collected 10 or more hits in a season-high six consecutive games, their longest streak since a six-game stretch from April 28-May 4, 2013.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Royals 3