Preview: Indians at Royals

The Kansas City Royals look to extend their winning streak to four games when they host the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday afternoon in the finale of their two-game series. Kansas City found its power stroke in the opener, belting three home runs after hitting only four over its first eight games of the month. Eric Hosmer, Alex Gordon and Mike Moustakas went deep Tuesday as the Royals posted their eighth win in 12 contests.

Cleveland’s Lonnie Chisenhall continued his torrid hitting, going 2-for-4 in extending his hitting streak to eight games. The third baseman, who hit three home runs while going 5-for-5 and driving in nine runs Monday, has recorded five multi-hit performances during the run and seven over his last 11 contests. Cleveland as a whole has been a hitting machine of late, registering at least 10 hits in a season-high seven consecutive games.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (1-2, 4.08 ERA) vs. Royals RH Yordano Ventura (3-5, 3.41)

Bauer is winless in three starts since posting his first win of the season May 20 as he escaped with a no-decision at Texas on Friday after surrendering four runs in 6 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old allowed two runs in three of his first four outings this year but came away with a 1-2 record. Bauer, who is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA in two turns at home, never has faced the Royals.

Ventura snapped a personal six-game winless streak during which he went 0-4 when he limited St. Louis to two runs over six innings Thursday after missing a start due to discomfort in his right elbow. The triumph was the 23-year-old Dominican’s first since working eight scoreless frames at Baltimore on April 25 and first in seven home outings this season. Ventura settled for a no-decision is his only meeting with Cleveland last season despite allowing just one run in 5 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis also is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

2. Kansas City LHP Bruce Chen (back) is slated to make his third rehab appearance for Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

3. Moustakas has hit three of his five home runs this season against the Indians. He hasn’t gone deep versus another team since launching a shot on April 18 against Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Royals 7, Indians 5