Preview: Indians at Royals

Carlos Santana is making himself at home in Kansas City and strives to be a damaging force again on Saturday when the red-hot Cleveland Indians visit the Royals. Santana homered and had three RBIs as Cleveland posted a 6-1 win on Friday and is 14-for-26 with six homers and 13 RBIs in Kansas City this season. The Indians have won 12 of 17 games and are four games behind the Detroit Tigers in the American League wild-card race.

Kansas City’s lead over Detroit slipped to a half-game with Friday’s loss and Cleveland is suddenly just 4 1/2 games behind the Royals in the AL Central. Shortstop Alcides Escobar was the lone bright spot for the Royals in the opener, tying a career best with four hits and driving in the lone run in the 6-1 loss. Santana’s latest homer was his 22nd of the season, five short his career high set in 2011.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Trevor Bauer (5-7, 4.18 ERA) vs. Royals RH James Shields (12-7, 3.45)

Bauer pitched splendid against Houston in his last turn, striking out nine and allowing four hits in six shutout innings. The gem ended a winless stretch of six starts in which he suffered the loss in three of the outings. Bauer lost to Kansas City on June 11 when he gave up three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings in his lone career start against the Royals.

Shields had a three-game winning streak snapped when he gave up six runs and 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees on Monday. He had allowed just nine runs over his previous six outings before the rough start against New York. Shields beat Cleveland on April 22 when he gave up two runs (one earned) and six hits in six innings and is 4-5 with a 3.69 ERA in 15 career starts against the Indians.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians C Yan Gomes came off the concussion list on Friday and went 2-for-4.

2. Kansas City 2B Omar Infante (shoulder) has missed four consecutive games.

3. Cleveland INF Mike Aviles (two homers) and OF Michael Brantley are both 10-for-30 against Shields.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Indians 5