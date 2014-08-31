Preview: Indians at Royals

The Cleveland Indians continue to soar up the American League Central and go for a sweep of Kansas City when they visit the Royals in Sunday’s finale of the three-game set. Cleveland won Saturday’s contest 3-2 in 11 innings for its 13th victory in 18 games and is just 3 1/2 games off the pace in the Central. Kansas City dropped into a first-place tie with the Detroit Tigers with Saturday’s loss and is 2-4 during a 10-game homestand.

The Royals were 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position in Saturday’s game while stranding a season-high 16 runners. Kansas City has wilted of late with five losses in seven games while Cleveland has won six of its last seven to get back into the division race. Outfielder Michael Brantley chopped a go-ahead single in the 11th and is 5-for-10 with three doubles in the series.

TV: 8:07 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians LH T.J. House (2-3, 4.18 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (8-11, 2.47)

House received a no-decision in his last outing when he gave up five runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox. He didn’t allow a run in two of his three previous August starts before struggling versus the White Sox. House defeated Kansas City on July 5 when he gave up three runs and nine hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Duffy allowed one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings against Minnesota on Tuesday but wasn’t involved in the decision. He has won three of his last four decisions and has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 12 of his last 14 outings. Duffy is 0-1 with a 2.40 ERA in three appearances (two starts) against Cleveland this season and 1-1 with a 3.55 ERA in five career appearances (four starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians OF/DH Zach Walters is 3-for-27 over the last seven games.

2. Kansas City LF Alex Gordon is hitless in eight at-bats in the series.

3. Cleveland 1B Carlos Santana, who is 15-for-31 with six homers and 14 RBIs in Kansas City this season, is 5-for-13 with a homer against Duffy, while Brantley is 4-for-10.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Indians 3