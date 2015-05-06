Preview: Indians at Royals

Eric Hosmer looks for an encore after his most productive night of the season when his Kansas City Royals host the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday in the second contest of a three-game set. Hosmer homered and knocked in four runs in the 5-3 victory Tuesday to raise his batting average to .320 after going 12-for-33 with nine RBIs in his last eight contests.

The Royals will get Lorenzo Cain, who leads the team in hitting (.333), back from a two-game suspension and are expected to activate closer Greg Holland from the disabled list Wednesday. The Royals have totaled 27 runs to beat the Indians in three of four games during the early season and moved back into first place in the American League Central with Tuesday’s triumph. The Indians reside in the cellar of the Central after losing for the sixth time in their last eight road contests. Michael Brantley is 9-for-19 with two homers and eight RBIs during a five-game hitting streak for Cleveland.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (3-2, 4.98 ERA) vs. Royals LH Danny Duffy (2-0, 3.45)

Carrasco earned the victory his last time out against Toronto while allowing four runs and six hits with six strikeouts over six innings after a rough outing versus Detroit. The Venezuela native hasn’t quite matched his season debut when he shut out Houston over 6 1/3 innings, but he boasts 29 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings overall. Alex Gordon is 2-for-17 with a homer against Carrasco, who is 2-4 with a 4.82 ERA in 12 appearances (seven starts) versus Kansas City.

Duffy has permitted two or fewer runs in each of his last three starts without giving up a homer, capped by seven innings of one-run ball against Detroit last time out. The 26-year-old California native has worked out of trouble well this season while allowing 31 hits in 28 2/3 frames and a .282 batting average. Brantley (6-for-16) and Carlos Santana (7-for-19, homer) have hit well versus Duffy, who is 2-1 with 2.61 ERA in seven appearances (six starts) against the Indians.

1. Cleveland 1B-OF Nick Swisher, who is 3-for-8 against Duffy, was hitless in four at-bats Tuesday in his season debut after coming off the disabled list.

2. The Royals’ bullpen boasts six wins and a major league-best 1.08 ERA with only four outings from Holland, who had 46 saves in 2014.

3. Indians 2B Jason Kipnis is 9-for-16 over his last four games and has knocked in seven runs in his past six contests.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Royals 1