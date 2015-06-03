Preview: Indians at Royals

The Cleveland Indians attempt to continue their success on the road when they visit the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Cleveland posted a 2-1 victory in Tuesday’s opener, improving to 4-1 on its seven-game trek as Michael Brantley snapped a tie with an RBI single in the eighth inning.

It was the seventh win in eight road contests for the Indians, who are 15-12 away from home but a disappointing 10-14 at Progressive Field. Eric Hosmer drove in the run for Kansas City, which was limited to five hits en route to its sixth loss in seven contests. The Royals’ struggles partly can be attributed to their offense as they have scored once in five of those defeats and two runs in the other. This is the third three-game series of the season between the American League Central rivals, with Kansas City winning two of three in each of the previous two sets.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Corey Kluber (3-5, 3.52 ERA) vs. Royals LH Jason Vargas (3-2, 5.16)

Kluber continued his turnaround at Seattle on Thursday, allowing three runs while recording 13 strikeouts over seven innings en route to winning his third straight decision. The 29-year-old reigning American League Cy Young Award winner has yielded a total of five runs while fanning 50 in 32 frames over his last four outings after a four-start stretch during which he gave up at least five runs while working 6 1/3 or fewer innings in each turn. Two of those rough performances came in losses to Kansas City, dropping him to 4-3 with a 3.48 ERA in 11 career meetings with the Royals.

Vargas returned from an elbow injury that sidelined him for three weeks and lasted four innings May 26, giving up two runs and four hits while striking out six in a loss at the New York Yankees. It was the third straight outing of two runs allowed by the 32-year-old, who won each of his last two turns before getting hurt. Both of those victories came against Cleveland as he improved to 5-3 with a 4.86 ERA in 11 career starts versus the Indians.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians RF Brandon Moss collected half of his team’s six hits Tuesday and is 7-for-11 in his last two contests.

2. Kansas City RHP Kris Medlen, who is recovering from the second Tommy John surgery of his career, is slated to throw a simulated game Thursday.

3. Hosmer is 6-for-29 lifetime against Kluber, but three of the hits were home runs.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Royals 0