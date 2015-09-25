Preview: Indians at Royals

The Kansas City Royals are division champions for the first time since 1985 as they enter Friday’s opener of a three-game series against the visiting Cleveland Indians. The Royals clinched the American League Central crown when they completed a 10-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, not long after the Minnesota Twins lost to the Indians.

Kansas City is aiming to reach the World Series for the second straight season but received a blow Thursday when former shut-down closer Greg Holland (elbow) was shut down for the season and probably facing Tommy John surgery. “It sucks, but it’s baseball,” Holland told reporters. “It’s pretty difficult with the situation we’re in, but it’s what’s best for the team and best for me.” Cleveland, which is four games behind Houston for the AL’s second wild card, hopes to get left fielder Michael Brantley back in the lineup at some point during the series. Brantley has missed the past two games after injuring his right shoulder while attempting a diving catch Tuesday.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (13-11, 3.62 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Volquez (13-8, 3.62)

Carrasco, who is four strikeouts away from fanning 200 for the first time, has allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his last eight outings. He has excelled on the road by compiling an 8-4 mark, 2.73 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and an AL-low .191 batting average against in 14 starts. Carrasco is 5-4 with a 4.05 ERA in 15 career appearances (10 starts) against the Royals.

Volquez has struggled over his past four starts and is saddled with a 6.43 ERA during the stretch. He has been strong at home with an 8-3 record and 3.41 ERA in 15 starts. Volquez allowed four runs and seven hits in five innings while losing to the Indians on Sept. 14 and is 2-3 with an 8.88 ERA in six career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians rookie SS Francisco Lindor went 6-for-13 in a three-game series against Minnesota and is batting .366 in September.

2. Kansas City 3B Mike Moustakas went 3-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored Thursday but is only 2-for-15 against Carrasco.

3. Cleveland 1B Carlos Santana has three homers and nine RBIs over the past six games.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Royals 0