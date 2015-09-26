Preview: Indians at Royals

While the Kansas City Royals are making their plans for the postseason, the Cleveland Indians are trying to stay alive in the race for the second wild card in the American League. Cleveland can move above the .500 mark for the first time since the third game of the season when it resumes a three-game series against the host Royals on Saturday night.

The Indians are three games behind Houston for the second wild card with nine games to play but finish the season with seven in a row at home. Kansas City wrapped up the AL Central title on Thursday night but still has something to play for, holding a one-game lead over Toronto for the best record in the league. Indians right fielder Michael Brantley has missed three games with an ailing shoulder and is expected to sit out again on Saturday. Cleveland’s Josh Tomlin looks to continue his late season revival when he matches up against Royals right-hander Kris Medlen.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, STO (Cleveland), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Josh Tomlin (6-2, 2.43 ERA) vs. Royals RH Kris Medlen (5-1, 3.51)

Tomlin won for the sixth time in seven starts when he struck out eight and blanked the Chicago White Sox on four hits over 5 2/3 innings last time out. His only loss in the last seven turns came against Kansas City on Sept. 15 despite a superb complete-game effort by Tomlin, who gave up two runs on four hits. Tomlin has pitched well away from home this season with a 3-1 mark and 2.25 ERA in four starts.

Medlen won his second straight start by holding the Detroit Tigers to three runs (zero earned) on five hits over five innings on Sunday. The 29-year-old Medlen turned in the best outing of his abbreviated season in his previous turn, blanking Cleveland on five hits over a season-high 6 1/3 innings. Medlen has won both of his career starts against the Indians while not allowing a run in 13 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals RF Alex Rios had his team’s lone hit Friday and has hit safely in 13 of his last 14 games.

2. Indians 2B Jason Kipnis is 10-for-28 over his last seven games.

3. Kansas CIty is 9-8 against Cleveland this season.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Royals 3