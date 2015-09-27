Preview: Indians at Royals

The Kansas City Royals already have captured the American League Central crown, but the Cleveland Indians might be the more dangerous team right now. The Indians have won 19 of their last 29 to climb within three games of Houston for the second wild-card spot heading into Sunday’s series finale in Kansas City.

The Indians, who moved above .500 for the first time since April 9 with Saturday’s 9-5 victory, will send Danny Salazar to the mound as they aim for a three-game sweep of the slumping Royals. Cleveland’s Michael Brantley likely will miss his fifth straight game due to a sore right shoulder but is expected to return for Monday’s series opener against Minnesota. While the Indians’ rotation has been a key part of their late-season surge, Kansas City’s has come into question as the club has lost 16 of its last 25 games. Johnny Cueto is 1-5 over his last seven starts for the Royals, who have fallen into a tie with Toronto for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with eight games to play.

TV: 2:10 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Danny Salazar (13-9, 3.51 ERA) vs. Royals RH Chris Young (10-6, 3.29)

Salazar’s frustrations got the best of him against Minnesota on Tuesday, when he allowed three runs in six innings and criticized plate umpire Tom Hallion after the game. The 25-year-old has recorded three consecutive quality starts, with one victory over that stretch. Eric Hosmer is 7-for-17 with two home runs against Salazar, who is 4-4 with a 4.79 ERA in eight career starts against Kansas City - including seven innings of one-run ball on Sept. 16.

Young is making his first start since July 28 in place of Jeremy Guthrie, who turned in another dismal performance on Tuesday. The 36-year-old Young struggled in his last appearance on Sept. 19, when he worked one inning of relief against Detroit and allowed a two-run homer by Victor Martinez. Young is 2-1 with a 3.34 ERA in eight career games (five starts) against Cleveland, including a 4.50 ERA in five contests (two starts) this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland OF Lonnie Chisenhall exited Saturday’s game due to a hamstring cramp and is listed as day-to-day.

2. Kansas City DH Kendrys Morales left Saturday’s contest after being hit by a pitch in the right foot but is expected to be available Sunday.

3. The Indians are 50-14 when scoring first.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, Royals 4