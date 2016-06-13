Preview: Indians at Royals

The defending World Series champions are still trying to find some more offense but are at least getting enough pitching to earn some wins. The Kansas City Royals will try to push their winning streak to three in a row when they host the Cleveland Indians on Monday in the opener of a three-game series.

The Royals began a disastrous 10-game road trip at Cleveland on June 2 and totaled six runs while dropping four straight to the Indians. Kansas City went on to lose four more while putting up 13 total runs in the eight-game slide before stealing a pair of wins at the Chicago White Sox over the weekend behind strong efforts from starters Danny Duffy and Yordano Ventura. Cleveland has won nine of its last 12 including that sweep of the Royals to move three games ahead of Kansas City and Detroit in the American League Central. The Indians are coming back from the west coast after taking four of seven from the Seattle Mariners and the Los Angeles Angels to begin the 10-game trip.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland), FSN Kansas City

PITCHING MATCHUP: Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (2-1, 3.48 ERA) vs. Royals RH Edinson Volquez (5-6, 4.25)

Carrasco is making his third start since recovering from a hamstring injury that left him on the disabled list for over a month. The Venezuela native hasn’t been at his best since his return, allowing a total of seven runs and 14 hits in 11 2/3 innings, and surrendered a pair of home runs in a loss at Seattle on Wednesday. Carrasco made his return against Kansas City on June 2 with a no decision and is 6-4 with a 3.68 ERA in 17 career games against the Royals.

Volquez went four scoreless innings at Baltimore on Wednesday but was reached for four runs in the fifth to suffer his second straight loss. The Dominican Republic native is having trouble getting any support from his offense and received a total of one run in his last two turns. Volquez started at Cleveland on June 3 and permitted five runs on seven hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians 1B Carlos Santana is 5-for-12 with two home runs, two doubles and five RBIs in the last three games.

2. Royals 3B Cheslor Cuthbert went 4-for-7 with a pair of home runs in the last two games.

3. Cleveland 1B Mike Napoli has hit safely in 10 of 11 games this month, including 6-for-14 with four RBIs against Kansas City.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Royals 2